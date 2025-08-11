Whanganui hosts Dental for All panel on free dental care campaign

“That’s a really high proportion of the population who aren’t able to access a really basic type of healthcare.”

The Dental for All campaign also asks the Government to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations.

“The way it is currently, for adults, dental care is almost entirely delivered in the private sector and so, because it’s separated from the rest of our health system, the Treaty obligations that the Government has across other areas of the health system are not really upheld,” Pilkinton-Ching said.

The estimated economic benefits of providing oral healthcare for 380,000 low-income adults, as published by the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA), is $1.60 to the Government for every dollar spent.

“There’s not really any reason for oral health to be treated different from the rest of our health except that it’s just the way the system already is,” Pilkinton-Ching said.

Dental for All’s roadshow event in Whanganui will be a panel including chief executive of Ngā Waihua o Paerangi Trust Helen Leahy, co-ordinator at Auckland Action Against Poverty Agnes Magele, Dental for All campaigner Max Harris and Whanganui dentist Hadleigh Reid.

Reid said, if not universal dental care, more subsidies would be beneficial.

“I think some basic dental care could at least be subsidised. Maybe even just the basics like annual checkups and cleans, which would encourage initial dental visits, at least, and keep people connected with dental services,” he said.

“Most dental problems are preventable, but you can also say that for most medical problems and the Government pays for most of that, so I do think the Government should help more and should not differentiate between general health and dental health.”

The Dental for All roadshow will be in Whanganui on Thursday, August 14 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Whanganui Regional Museum flexispace.

RSVP at our.actionstation.org.nz/events. Food will be provided.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.