New Zealand Defence Force surgeons will be operating at Whanganui Hospital as part of a training exercise.

A surgical team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is performing operations on patients at Whanganui Hospital.

The surgeries will take place this weekend as part of a training exercise for military personnel.

Te Whatu Ora Whanganui chief operating officer Kath Fraser-Chapple said the additional operating day would benefit patients.

“There will be patients done that may not have been seen as soon if they weren’t being seen as part of the defence force exercise.”

The main aim of the exercise was to support NZDF colleagues in the development of their surgical services, Fraser-Chapple said.

“It’s great synergy, they can see our patients, and they can work as a team to develop defence force capability.”

A mixture of general surgeons and senior medical officers working in the emergency department were coming to Whanganui, she said.

The patients being operated on had all consented to having the surgeries performed, Te Whatu Ora said.

“Patient safety is paramount and the surgical team will work within their approved specialty and scope in their usual clinical practice area.

“All follow-up care of the patients who receive surgeries and procedures will be done by Whanganui Hospital’s surgical team.”

Major James Josephs, of Linton Military Camp, said in future events the NZDF surgical team could be working in “austere environments and under trying circumstances”.

“That’s why this training opportunity is so important for us.”

Josephs said each member of the surgical team of around 25 personnel was fully qualified and an independently credentialed medical specialist in their own right.

“We want to enhance their confidence as a team, ensuring the best care and outcome for those they treat.”

The NZDF light surgical team performed surgeries in a training exercise at Whanganui Hospital last October.

