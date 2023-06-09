Whanganui Hospital staff accepting the award that recognises them as a domestic violence free workplace.

Whanganui hospital is the first hospital in the country to be recognised as a domestic violence free workplace.

Shine Family Violence Education director Christopher Hill presented the award to a team of hospital staff.

Shine helped Whanganui hospital to establish hospital policies and procedures that ensured staff members who seek help for domestic or family violence were protected.

The award certified that Te Whatu Ora Whanganui was considered a domestic violence-free workplace for its 1300 staff members.

Interim lead hospital and specialist services Kath Fraser-Chapple said the policies were “wholeheartedly supported”.

“We are committed to providing a safe, supportive environment, and getting staff the help they need.”

Te Whatu Ora have introduced a diverse team of local first responders from a variety of roles, departments and cultures, which allowed victims to find someone they could connect with rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach.

If local first responders were unable to help, they could connect staff with specialist services.

If you are experiencing domestic or family violence you can call the Shine Helpline for free anytime, from any phone in New Zealand on 0508 744 633.

If you are in immediate danger, call 111 and ask for the police. If not safe to speak, push 55 on a mobile (any number on a landline) to be put through to police.