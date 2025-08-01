The Whanganui Home and Lifestyle Show returns to Jubilee Stadium. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show returns to Jubilee Stadium this weekend.

With OneRoof on board as a partner for a seventh year, the event brings together some of New Zealand’s leading suppliers and specialists in home building and renovation.

“We’re excited to be returning to Whanganui to deliver the much-anticipated Home & Lifestyle Show,” head of NZME events Emily Travers said.

Attendees can explore new house designs, get quotes, ask questions of the experts, feel fabrics, compare prices, take home samples, be inspired with new ideas, or simply shop for their homes.

“If you’re considering a new build, renovation or DIY project, the show is a must-visit,” Travers said.