Karina Frith (centre) from Bayleys Whanganui, was the MC for the event, with mayor Andrew Tripe (left).

The first-ever Bayleys Gumboot Run, held on Saturday, November 4 exceeded the expectations of the organisers. Proceeds go to the Gumboot Friday charity.

The idea for the run, which started by the Whanganui River at Kowhai Park, came from Chelsea Mooyman, manager of Property Management, and Tessa Karauria, team leader of Property Management, Bayleys Whanganui.

MIST (Mental Illness Survivors Team) and Community Living Trust which organised a free barbecue for the event.

“We went to a conference a year ago, and Mike King was a guest speaker,” said Mooyman. “He is the founder of Gumboot Friday. He was incredible when he spoke.

The Robert Bartley Foundation Health Bus was offering free health checks on the day.

“He inspired us, and we wanted to do something to get the community together and raise money and awareness for Gumboot Friday - which provides free counselling for youth in New Zealand. It’s a really good cause, and certainly needed.

Deb Byers from Sport Whanganui, active wellbeing manager, with participants joining in for the warm-up before the race.

“We set a target of $2000 to raise, we exceeded that with $2650. We sold all our tickets for the event and received support from local businesses. We had groups contacting us to see if they could help, it was incredible. We couldn’t have asked for more in our first year - it’s going to get bigger and better from here on.

The Whanganui Community Drumming Group playing at the finish line.

We were thrilled to have Mayor Andrew Tripe at the event - he did us the honour of both speaking and cutting the start-line ribbon, to celebrate our first year of this event.” she said.

Lyn Wickham and Teresa Grant (Bayleys Whanganui), ran one of the four refreshment stations along the course.

The “first across the line” winner was Grace Fannin, and the “best dressed” winner was Tania Wilson. Bayleys Whanganui was the major sponsor with many other sponsors and volunteers supporting the event.

Participants leave the start line after Mayor Andrew Tripe cut the ribbon.

The Whanganui Community Drumming group played while participants crossed the finish line, and then the band, The Bylaws, played. The Bartley Health Bus and GMC Chiropractors offered free health and spinal alignment checks.

Participants gather at the finish line for the prizegiving.

Sport Whanganui had the kids’ play trailer out, there was a face painter for the kids, and a free sausage sizzle and a food and drink cart onsite - so it had a bit of a festival vibe at the finish line. The event finished with a prizegiving, with lots of spot prizes up for grabs, thanks to sponsors.







