More than 600 customers in the College Estate area lost power on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 600 customers in the College Estate area lost power on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Springvale and College Estate residents have been without power for long periods over the past few days.

A Powerco spokesperson said an equipment fault on its electricity network caused the loss of power to 174 customers in and around the Springvale area about 7.40am on Friday.

“Crews worked to restore power to those affected, with 135 reconnected at 11.50am.

“The remaining 39 customers were reconnected by about 2.40pm.”

In a separate incident the following day, 608 customers in the College Estate area lost power at 1.43pm when damaged equipment caused lines to come down on Ingestre St.

Power was restored to 321 customers at 2.25pm, and the other 287 customers were reconnected by around 3.50pm.







