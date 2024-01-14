The Whanganui High School team with the Premier 2 Twenty20 A Grade trophy after beating the Whanganui Renegades in the final with a Super Over on Saturday. Photo/Jared Smith

The Whanganui High School team with the Premier 2 Twenty20 A Grade trophy after beating the Whanganui Renegades in the final with a Super Over on Saturday. Photo/Jared Smith

The youngsters of Whanganui High School have come of age after winning a senior club title following a gripping Premier 2 Twenty20 final that went to the Super Over with the Whanganui Renegades.

Cricket made a welcome return to Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park on Saturday and there could not be a better feature club showcase than the A Grade trophy match.

The undefeated Renegades secured a 23-run victory in their semifinal earlier in the day against the Hunterville Hackers at Victoria, while WHS would have been the fresher side after a very quick nine-wicket victory over Wicket Warriors Whanganui at the Collegiate grounds.

In a final with plenty of atmosphere, as several other teams along with supporters stayed to watch, Renegades’ Jack Donaldson (90 not out off 57 balls) carried his bat at opener for a superb knock, partnering with each teammate as none of them reached double figures, to guide his side to a challenging 141-7.

Trying to strand Donaldson for partners, WHS’ bowlers shared the wicket honours with the best of them being Max Comrie (2-20) and Charlie Meredith (2-25).

In reply, WHS was going to rely heavily on their prodigies Levi Hoekstra (34 from 31) and Meredith (28 from 33), with the latter being the main hope after Hoekstra eventually departed and Campbell McKerras (33 from 21) had come in to attack the bowling.

Henry Carver (2-27) got Meredith’s key wicket, and although WHS lost a couple more, the Burroughs brothers Nick and Harry were well set entering the last over with their team needing four runs with five wickets in hand.

But in a stunning seven deliveries from Mathew Hodges (2-28), three runs were scored and four wickets fell, as an over that started with a wide was followed by a catch, dot ball, run out on a quick single, a clean bowled, and single on a slight misfield.

One run behind facing the last delivery, the brand new batsman Logan Rippey lofted a straight drive right to the inner fieldsman, where it was dropped, with the two WHS youngsters completing the score-tying run but being run-out going for the non-existent match-winner.

Renegades had been just that close to victory, but now the game was heading to a Super Over and WHS went straight back to their proven commodities – Hoekstra and Meredith.

Under enormous pressure, the pair were clutch facing up to Hodges – Hoekstra smashing a four, six and four before taking the single, with Meredith then driving a two and finishing with a four to throw down the gauntlet with 21 runs.

Having hit more sixes than WHS during the match, per the rules, Renegades could still tie the Super Over and lift the trophy, but the dynamic Meredith would not be denied – taking the ball and holding Donaldson and Nigel Sherbone to just singles and a solitary boundary when it no longer mattered, conceding just nine runs.

In the B Grade final, the previous season’s A Grade champions Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens earned some consolation with a four wicket win over Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI at the Collegiate grounds.

The Premier 2 clubs will now take a break for this weekend, before starting the P240 and P340 tournaments for the rest of the summer.

Follow results and draws for the tournaments at

https://www.playhq.com/new-zealand-cricket/org/cricket-whanganui/summer-202324/f02163af

Results for January 13:

Premier 2 Twenty20

A Grade Semifinals

Whanganui Renegades 163-6 bt Hunterville Hackers 140.

Wicket Warriors Whanganui 48 (S Nair 12, R Hari 11no; A Muir 3-9, C Meredith 2-2, M Comrie 2-5, H Burroughs 2-8) lost to Whanganui High School 49-1 (L Hoekstra 24no, D Brennan 22) by nine wickets.

A Grade Final

Whanganui Renegades 141-7 (J Donaldson 90no; M Comrie 2-20, C Meredith 2-25) tied with Whanganui High School 141-9 (L Hoekstra 34, C McKerras 33, C Meredith 28; H Carver 2-27, M Hodges 2-28).

Super Over: WHS 21-0 bt Renegades 9-0.

B Grade Semifinals

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI 212-5 (Z O’Keefe 76, J Baldwin 40, D Purvis 27, R Tofa 25no; Z Payne-Potaka 2-39) bt Kaitoke Knight Riders 135-7 (Z Payne-Potaka 32, F Edwards 29no, N McKay 21; C Friedel 2-21) by 77 runs.

Property Brokers United P2 139-6 (Z Small 59, A Toy 39no) lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 140-4 (D Rayner 56no, T Westwood 48; M Pennefather 2-34) by six wickets.

B Grade Final

Wanganui Vet Services Marist 2nd XI 87 lost to Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens 88-6 by four wickets.



