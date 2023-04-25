'Reflections'. Photo / Charlotte Neilson

A Whanganui High School student’s depiction of peace has won third place in a national photography competition.

Charlotte Neilson, 17, entered the New Zealand Secondary School Photography Competition for the first time this year. She captured her sister Rebekah’s reflection in their shed window, and in doing so, placed third in the people’s category.

“I’m happy with my placing, it was definitely a nice surprise. My photography teacher told me about the competition and I thought it would be nice to enter. I will receive a photography book sponsored by the Photographic Society of New Zealand.”

Charlotte first started taking photos last year.

“I took a photography class at school. I started to love taking photos. It’s a nice way to express creativity and capture memories.”

The competition is open to Year 9 - 13 secondary school students across the country. This year’s overall theme was ‘peace’, and Charlotte says her image depicts the theme well.

“It was taken on our farm for my NCEA photography board last year. My sister was standing inside the shed, and I took a photo of her from the other side. The lighting and other compositions of the photo capture peace perfectly.”

She encourages other students to take part in the competition.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to get feedback on your photographs. I’m really pleased that I entered.”