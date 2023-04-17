Back row: Dave Dudley (coach), Bryn Morgan, Eli Kuehne, George Hughes, William Herd, Jake Newton, Charlie Brougham, Quin Vivian, Nicky Maxim, Axel Dickinson (director of rowing). Middle: Keira Barnett, Addison Jenkins, Ava McDonough, Mae Emmett, Ruby Armishaw, Lacey Gilmore, Te Atakura Potaka-Osborne-Milner-Skudder Front: Lily-Rose Flack, Lauren Davies, Tegan Dunn, Morgan Wood, Fiana Tweeddale. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui High School rowers achieved the best Maadi Cup Regatta result by the school for many years.

The rowers left Lake Karapiro with six medals — four silvers and two bronzes — which ranked the school 12th in the country at the end of the regatta and broke a seven-year medal drought for the school.