Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen (left) and Mandarin teacher Beck Ding show off the school's Chinese Language Innovation Award. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui High School’s success in Chinese language teaching has been recognised during Chinese Language Week.

It was one of seven schools awarded the Chinese Language Innovation Award for the success of students studying Mandarin.

The award was presented to teacher Beck Ding at a Chinese Language Week event hosted by the University of Auckland.

Whanganui High School is one of more than 140 schools that are part of the Confucius Institute, developed by the University of Auckland with Fundan University in Shanghai to promote understanding between China and Aotearoa.

The award recognises the success of students in Chinese language studies, proven by exam results and success in speech competitions.