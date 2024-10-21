Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui High School recognised nationally for language learning success

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen (left) and Mandarin teacher Beck Ding show off the school's Chinese Language Innovation Award. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen (left) and Mandarin teacher Beck Ding show off the school's Chinese Language Innovation Award. Photo / Olivia Reid

Whanganui High School’s success in Chinese language teaching has been recognised during Chinese Language Week.

It was one of seven schools awarded the Chinese Language Innovation Award for the success of students studying Mandarin.

The award was presented to teacher Beck Ding at a Chinese Language Week event hosted by the University of Auckland.

Whanganui High School is one of more than 140 schools that are part of the Confucius Institute, developed by the University of Auckland with Fundan University in Shanghai to promote understanding between China and Aotearoa.

The award recognises the success of students in Chinese language studies, proven by exam results and success in speech competitions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s not just because of this year, we’ve been working hard for years and years,” Ding said.

Student Lulu Dufty won first place in the junior category of the regional “Chinese Bridge” Speech competition this year as well as being named one of the New Zealand Chinese Language Week Youth Ambassadors for 2024.

In 2023 Lulu came second in the junior category with Reina Jones first in the senior category.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Whanganui High School is the hub of learning Chinese in Whanganui,” Ding said.

The school has been able to branch out into other schools through the Mandarin Language Assistants provided through the Confucius Institute.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle