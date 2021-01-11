Whanganui herbal medicine shop Good Earth reopens

Cindy Munn in her Good Earth Dispensary. Photo / Supplied

The Good Earth Dispensary has been opened by Cindy Munn, after a hiatus of about a year, following the fire in the Thains building.

Now situated in Wicksteed Tce, the Dispensary is ready to supply herbal medicine and natural health products, deliver workshops and wellbeing consultations.

Cindy is relieved to finally open her doors, and be able to offer the people of Whanganui a reliable source of herbal medicine. Important to note is that this does not include any supply of CBD.

Cindy says herbal medicine offers effective solutions to health issues, whether it's stress, anxiety, digestion issues, sleeplessness, brain fog or whatever is compromising your optimal wellbeing.

Centuries old wisdom meets modern science to confirm herbal medicine's ability to help increase energy and immunity, to aid detoxification, and for many other benefits to health and wellbeing.

Medicinal plants contain nutrients and phytochemicals that help to re-balance and strengthen our body's systems. Herbs used range from the well known such as lavender, nettles and calendula, to the less well known such as skullcap and rhodiola.

The Good Earth Dispensary provides herbal teas, herbal tinctures, essential oils and balms. Feel free to pop in during general opening hours (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10am-4pm), and have a chat with Cindy to see how herbal medicine might help you.

If you want to find out a little more, come and enjoy an evening with Cindy at The Brick House, January 28, 5.30-7pm.

Learn how to ease stress and fatigue with herbs and nutrition. Focusing on five easily found herbs and five superfoods, you will find out why they work and how to use them. Live demonstrations on how to prepare infusions, superfood bliss balls and smoothies will be given.

Email info@thegoodearth.org.nz or txt 0221077525 to book ($15 per person). Read more at thegoodearth.org.nz.