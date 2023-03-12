Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui hasn’t escaped the global veterinarian shortage

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Tom Dinwiddie says vet graduates can go into a number of specialised fields. Photo / Bevan Conley

Tom Dinwiddie says vet graduates can go into a number of specialised fields. Photo / Bevan Conley

Veterinarian shortages are having an effect in Whanganui, with the city’s biggest operator still trying to fill a position.

Tom Dinwiddie, managing director of Whanganui Vet Services and its subsidiary Carlton Vets, said the vacancy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle