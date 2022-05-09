Whanganui Happenings

Stirling Building, one of the photographs by Whanganui artist Brendan Kitto in his solo show In Residence, at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

LATEST

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Spinning with a Drop Spindle – Workshop with Annie Mackenzie. Learn how to spin with a drop spindle. During this workshop you will learn an ancient craft so that you are able to create a beautiful soft yarn to use in your knitting, crochet or weaving projects. All materials will be supplied and you will be using Polwarth from Starcrest Farm in Oxford, North Canterbury. Limited numbers – booking essential.

When: Saturday, May 14, 10.30am-2.30pm

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Cost: $60 (materials included) + $15 drop spindle (optional)

Inquiries: 06 349 0506

What: Artist Talk. Vicki Fanning will discuss her installation with Sarjeant Gallery curator Greg Donson. She will talk about her unique process and her family's connections with the Wanganui Glass Company where her grandfather, Aubrey Fanning, worked. Masks are required.

When: Sunday, May 15, 11am-noon

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free event. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

What: Artist Talk. Join us as artist Annie Mackenzie chats with Sarjeant Gallery curator Greg Donson about her exhibition Genuine Article, featuring hand-woven works in wool and a rag rug inspired by works from the gallery's collection by Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul. During her time as artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage, Annie explored the history of the Wanganui woollen mills, and the exhibition includes archival photographs from the Whanganui Regional Museum that were used for the promotion of products produced by the mills.

This is a free event. Masks are required.

When: Sunday, May 15, 3pm-4pm

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures and helping new migrants? Keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL home tutor training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, May 18, from 1pm-4pm, and running until June 15.

Details: Contact Jane on 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: Hope and Trust in the midst of confusion and Covid-19. Film 3: Arrival.

When: Thursday, May 12, 7pm-9.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: With Marie Skidmore rsj. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Vaccine pass required.

WHAT GIVES ENERGY AND PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: With Te Ahi Kaa (Young adults from Palmerston North Diocese). Come and hear these young people tell of what has been the influence in their lives.

When: Wednesday, May 11, 7pm-9pm. Koha

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CARE FOR THE CARERS

What: Care is the matrix that holds us together. Come and explore in the company of others along your care journey. All welcome. With Merita Holder and Maree Hickey rsj

When: Saturday, May 21, 10am-2.30pm. Koha

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccine pass still required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Lunch provided – please indicate any particular dietary need when booking. Vaccine pass still required.

ON NOW

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Dougal MacPherson's exhibition. Illustrator of Introducing Teddy, translated into 12 languages and nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal.

When: May-June.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 62 Guyton St.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — Prepare to meet your makers, object art by Lauren Lysaght, Frances Stachl and Andrea du Chatenier. In Gallery 85 — In Residence (October-November 2020), photography by Brendan Kitto.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, & Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and any time when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Genuine Article. Annie Mackenzie's post-Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring woven works inspired by the paintings of Edith Collier and Joanna Margaret Paul, and the Whanganui Woollen Mills.

When: Until May 22.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Breathe — Adele Dubarry. Gallery 2: Here, now — Glen Armstrong. Pop-Up Gallery: Going Nowhere — Chris Cunningham.

When: Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday 4pm-6pm, or view any day, any time, online. Opening on Friday. Viewing until May 21.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Until May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners 2011-2021, works by 23 local artists.

When: Until June 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

REGULAR

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of Scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359

THE WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love the joy of singing — you will not need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly social rides of 200-300km. Riders of all ages and genders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by the Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: In front of the Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms in Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

VINYASA FLOW YOGA WITH JADE

What: Energetic vinyasa flow yoga to kick start your week.

When: Mondays 7.30am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours — Wellbeing Centre 200B Victoria Ave (entrance/carparks at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13, vaccine pass required. Phone 06 345 5002 to book.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7pm-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, car boot, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 a visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics and compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their spiritual wisdom, there will be presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am-12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits sanctuary", 200B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation, book 06 345 5002.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm, $8 a session, timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 a session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.