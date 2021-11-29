Whanganui Happenings

Cowboy with candle an oil on canvas painting by Michael Haggie, part of a group exhibition showing now at 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

● ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE

What: Shirley McDouall School of Dance - COPPELIA

When: Friday, December 3, 6pm, Saturday 4 & Sunday, December 5, 3pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House

Details: Adult $20, Child $15, Senior / FriendOH $18

● SCHOLA SACRA CHOIR

What: "What Sweeter Music" – a programme of Christmas music including audience carols conducted by Iain Tetley, accompanied by organist Jonathan Berkahn and soloists from the choir.

When: Saturday, December 4, 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St, Whanganui

Details: Tickets $20 full-price, $15 concession from the Royal Whanganui Opera House or at the door. U-18 free admission.

● WMTBC - MT BIKE OPEN DAY

What: Introduction and basic skills for novice mountain bikers

When: Sunday, December 5, 10am

Where: Araheke (Wiritoa) MTB park, Kaitoke Rd, Whanganui

Details: Any age, fully vaxxed over 12 years.

● TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, December 15, 4pm-5.15pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. To register, call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

● MERI KIRIHIMETE – CHRISTMAS LITURGY

When: Sunday, December 19, 4pm-5pm

(Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.)

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

ON NOW

■ When visiting galleries, exhibitions and events, please adhere to level 2 requirements including scanning in and wearing a face mask.

● SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Star Gossage: He Tangata the People. Star Gossage's (Ngati Wai, Ngati Ruanui) paintings emerge from her wahine (female) centred world. They express how people are interconnected; inseparable from wairua, whenua, whakapapa and whanau (spirit, land, ancestry and family).

When: Till February 6, 2022.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free.

● A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery & Gallery 85 – The Candlestick – a group show.

When: Viewing anytime online at a.gallery.nz. Gallery open Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6.30pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 3pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

● SARJEANT GALLERY

What: New photographic and video work by Jae Hoon Lee, who was an artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage from Nov 2019 – Jan 2020.

When: Till January 30, 2022.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506.

● ONLINE: MY CHOICE DECEMBER 2021

What: Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, is available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The December 2021 My Choice has been selected by Whanganui Property Brokers Branch Manager Ritesh Verma and is available to view until December 31.

REGULAR

■ All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on updates and alert level requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet until level 1, so please check before attending.

● BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

● COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus a gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

● COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

● DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

● WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

● DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

● FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

● HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1pm-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every second Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30am-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every second Thursday); Thursday 1pm-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.

Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

● KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

● LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

● MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to help you relax, unwind and recharge. Koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime, 12pm to 12.30pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

● MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Enquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

● PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

● RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

● SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to help connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

● SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

● THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music, using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com

● TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

● TWILIGHT BOWLS 3FIVE

What: A new kind of business house competition.

When: Fridays until November 12, 5.30pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: $5 per player (includes light meal). Call Beti Broom 021 119 1439 or 344 4998 by 5pm each Thursday to enter.

● WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

● WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Tours are on Saturdays and Sundays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two and a half hours, $10 per person.

● WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

● WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

● YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check the Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

● YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

● YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men, developed and taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.