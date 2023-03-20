Whanganui Happenings

Jenny Brown’s ‘Storyteller’ exhibition is on at Lockett Gallery in Guyton St. Photo / Paul Brooks

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants, and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer Esol Home Tutor Training course on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Monday, April 17 from 1.40pm and running until May 10.

Details: Contact Jane on 027 257 7776 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: ‘I am the Light of the World’. The fifth gathering is on Wednesday, March 22 and subsequent Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome to attend one or all of the remaining gatherings — with Liz Hickey rsj and Pam Hopper.

When: 2pm - 3.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace, Whanganui.

Details: To register, please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WANDER TO WONDER

What: A contemplative walk in the peaceful setting of Roto Mokoia Westmere Lake. The terrain is easy and the pace is meditative. Mostly walking with the gift of silence, with a few contemplative exercises, stopping at intervals for reflection.

Bring: Water, sturdy shoes, an extra layer, walking poles (opt.), and some lunch items to share together.

When and Where: Gather at Westmere Lake, Monday, March 27, 10am-12.30pm.

Cost: Koha.

Details: To register, please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: ‘I am the Light of the World’. The final gathering is on Wednesday, March 29. Everyone is welcome to attend — with Liz Hickey rsj and Pam Hopper.

When: 2pm - 3.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace, Whanganui.

Details: To register, please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

On Now

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Garden Rapture - Amy Blackburn; Gallery 2: Drawing My Think - Judy McIntyre; Pop-Up Gallery: Morphosis - MB Stoneman.

When: Viewing until April 2.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Storyteller by Jenny Brown, a local artisan quilt-maker. Her Storyteller exhibition is inspired by illustrations from selected children’s books and will run through February-March, including Artist Open Studios weekends.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 60 Guyton St.

85 GLASGOW ST

What: Artist Open Studios 2023 starts early at 85 Glasgow Street with exhibitions by Campbell Wylie and Aaron Scythe of fabulous glass and ceramic works by the two local artists.

Laurence Aberhart’s Platinum Prints continues alongside the two new exhibitions. Over the weekends of AOS, March 25 - 26 and April 1 - 2, we will also have Mike Marsh exhibiting in the courtyard and Sarah and Kath will have their pottery studio open.

When: Wednesday - Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. A Gallery and Gallery 85 will be open every day of AOS 2023, including the weekdays between the two AOS weekends.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Theatre Country. The exhibition Theatre Country focuses on the collaboration between artist Cecelia Kumeroa and environmental scientist Dr Billy van Uitregt. Their moving image work, Dawn Chorus, features the sounds of birds recorded at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi by Dr van Uitregt and animated by Kumeroa. The exhibition is supported by works from the Sarjeant Gallery’s permanent collection, including works by Gabrielle Belz and Matt Pine, that touch on the loss of habitat and extinction of native species.

When: Running until May 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Call 06 349 0506 with any enquiries.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The Sun Sets Beneath the Ocean. Photographer Solomon Mortimer and choreographic artist Zahra Killeen-Chance were artists-in-residence with their young daughter at Tylee Cottage in Whanganui from July through to November in 2021. Their time in the town was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and soon after the family arrived, the country was placed into lockdown in August. Over the duration of the residency, the cottage provided the backdrop for an intimate photographic exploration of the spaces of the cottage and the family inhabiting it.

When: Running until June 30.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Observations: From the Collection. Drawn from the Sarjeant Gallery collection, this exhibition looks at some of the ways we see and experience the world around us and how these methods of observation have altered over time.

When: March 18 – June 30.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The March 2023 My Choice has been selected by Niki Vernon, and her selection is available to view until March 31.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, 1.30pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $4 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan on 347 7414 or 027 376 2345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm. Afternoon tea is supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Call Dianne on 345 8809. All welcome, entry is $3. No stairs and ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness in Thích Nhất Hạnh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays, 5.30pm - 7pm.

Contact: Call Clare on 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus a gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith Streets.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane on 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

CREATIVE FIBRE

What: Come along and join us in knitting, spinning, weaving or any other craft you wish to do. We will make you welcome with a cup of coffee and a biscuit.

When: Tuesday nights, 7pm - 9pm; Wednesdays, 9.30am-1pm (bring your own lunch).

Where: 92 Peat St.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Call Shirley on 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session - join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7pm - 9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Call Adie on 021 0238 4578.

HAKEKE ST LIBRARY AND COMMUNITY CENTRE

Monday: 10am Kids’ Storytime; 10.30am (last monday of the month) Book Explorers’ Club; 1pm - 2pm Mana Men.

Tuesday: 10am - 12.30pm Card Group; Senior Net Talks (every second Tuesday); 10am - 12pm Art Group; 1pm - 2pm Steady As You Go; 3.15pm - 4.15pm Cup Stackers (last Tuesday of the month); 5.30pm - 7.30pm Te Reo Māori Classes.

Wednesday: 10am - 12.30pm Let’s Get Crafty.

Thursday: 10am - 11.30am Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm Sign Language (every second Thursday); 1.15pm - 2.15pm Chair Combo Yoga.

Friday: 10.30am - 12.30pm Te Kura; 10am - 12pm Over 65s Hub (first Friday of the month).

Where: 65 Hakeke St.

Details: See Facebook page.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am - 3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit: www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm - 9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel on 021 0229 4425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Call Susan on 021 503817.

PARKINSON’S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday, 10am - 11am; Friday, 11am - 12pm.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Call Fraser on 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Call Jean on 345 7187 or Jenny on 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share spiritual wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays, 11.30am - 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light “spirits sanctuary”, 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at the back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation. Call 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am - 3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Call Val on 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, or Lynne on 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturdays, 10.30am -11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Call Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Call Ngaire on 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200 to 300 kilometres. All riders are welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500 metres north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ super).

Where: Christ Church hall - upper lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost is $4. Call Lynette on 06 213 0359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings, 7.30pm - $6 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning, 9am - $6 per session, timed games.

Details: Call Jude Hildreth on 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews on 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND AND PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays and Tuesdays, 1.30pm - 3.30pm

Contact: Call craft group co-ordinator Bev on 348 4407 or 027 772 3236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: First Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Call Christine on 343 6690 or Dot on 345 4701.

WANGANUI NZ “P” PULL MOVEMENT

What: A place of healing. Share your experience and seek information and advice. Table facilitated with compassion and empathy. Facilitators present with lived experiences of “P”, either as a user or through a whānau member.

When: Tuesdays, 10am - 12pm.

Where: St James Church, Corner Boydfield and Helmore streets.

When: Thursdays, 1pm - 3pm.

Where: Scout Hall, Swiss Ave, Gonville.

Details: Call Christine on 027 823 9010, or James on 021 449 134.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different café every week for encouragement.

Details: Call Jill on 021 115 2243.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony - soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Join us if you love singing - no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our secretary Edwyna on 027 360 1335 or 06 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am - 2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary on 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui’s history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays and Sundays at 10am and 2pm. Other days by request for two or more people. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: Second and fourth Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John’s Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Call Irene Davis on 021 0286 1658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupō Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Visit: www.parkrun.co.nz.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Call Yvonne on 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers’ Markets.

When: 8.30am - 1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir - singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays, 7pm - 9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John’s Hill.

Contact: Call Calvyn on 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN’S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays, $3. Bridge on Thursdays, $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Call Barbara on 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Nancy Bartrun on 027 446 3889 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6pm, Vinyasa Flow; Friday: 6pm, Pilates; Sunday: 9.30am, Yoga Flow; Monday: 4pm, Yin Yoga.

Where: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Eddy to book by emailing eddylicious@yahoo.com or calling 027 293 9699.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins are welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm - 6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact Kathy via emailing kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm - 7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Call 022 622 1711,

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A candlelit Yin practice.

When: Tuesdays, 5.30pm; Thursdays, 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13. Call Jade on 021 298 9898