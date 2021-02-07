Whanganui Happenings

Elisa Barczaks' 'Salad Days are Gone' features in the Corner Dairy exhibition at the Sarjeant's Object Gallery above i-Site. Photo / Supplied

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tuesday, February 9 at 5.30pm and/or Thursday, February 11 at 9am.

Where: Spriggens Park Greyhound Raceway

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345-1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

HERBS & NUTRITION FOR ENERGY AND HEALTH

What: A fun, interactive course on using nutrition and herbs to increase energy. Create your own personalised health plan. Learn how to make herbal remedies. Receive new, healthy recipes.

When: 6-week course starts Thursday, February 11, 5.30pm-7pm.

Where: The Good Earth Dispensary, Wicksteed Terrace.

Details: $129 includes materials. For further information go to www.thegoodearth.org.nz or email info@thegoodearth.org.nz or txt Cindy 0221077525.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

What: Thrive 2021. Guest speaker is Pastor Lauryn Velvin from Hills Church in Auckland.

When: February 13, 9am-4pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Registration is $20 pp and $30 for mother and daughters. Phone Janine on 027 6251049 or register on the day at 9am. Conference stationery, morning tea and lunch provided.

LA FIESTA: WOVEN

What: Woven is a composition for two flutes by American composer, Victoria Bond — inspired by the weavings of Jack Larsen. The concert combines works by women composers for flute and piano, solo flute and two flutes, weaving together the talents of Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool.

When: Sunday, February 13, 4pm.

Where: Main Hall, Whanganui Collegiate

Details: Ticket price: service fee $1 per ticket. Adult $25 Senior/Women's Network Supporter $20 Student $5.

UNDERSTANDING PALESTINE/ISRAEL

What: Peter Watson examines the history of the land known as "The Holy Land", with observations from several recent visits. We will also study a permaculture farm near the West Bank village of Bel'in, where Peter volunteered in 2019.

When: Saturday, February 13, 10am-3pm, $20. Please bring your lunch.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: "Big Love" — our first public gathering for 2021. We will be hosting an informal introduction "round table" discussion. You're welcome to BYO finger-food "pot luck" if you feel like a shared late lunch, and to bring questions and smiles. A 'take away information table' including our planned year event calendar will be available.

When: Sunday, February 14 at 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Open free entry. Enquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 021 212 3819.

SHROVE TUESDAY

What: celebration with breakfast.

When: Tuesday, February 16, 9.15am-10.30am.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

MEN'S YOGA

What: 8-week beginners course — the perfect way to maintain strength and develop more flexibility, resilience and composure, developed by a male teacher specifically for men.

When: Starts Wednesday, February 17, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Inner Light Yoga, Harrison St Hall.

Details: $80. Inquiries 022 622 1711

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Come and contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, February 17, 4.30-5.45pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SPIRITUAL BANANA

What: SPIRITUAL BANANA is an existential exploration of faith, death, life and meaning with original music, physical comedy and whimsical witticisms, such as "Bogan Yoga," "Doubtful Yuppies" and "Eat, Sleep, Pray, Repeat".

Joana Simmons (Banana Jolie) was raised Catholic and attended Wanganui Collegiate — an Anglican school. She moved to Australia in 2010 and has established herself as a performing artist over the last 7 years.

When: Friday, February 19, 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.

Details: Ticket price: service fee $1 per ticket. General admission $25, Group 6+ $18.

TIBETAN LAMA VISIT

What: Join us this Tibetan New Year for a teaching from visiting Tibetan Lama, Geshe Dhonam. Buddhism in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When: Saturday, February 20, at 10am-noon and 2pm-4pm. Also Sunday at 10am for a one hour Q&A session.

Where: Trashi Chang Chup Ling Buddhist Centre at 7 Waitote St in Castlecliff. There's limited space so please ring Paul Jacobsen on 027 554 5543 if you are keen to attend.

CHAMBER MUSIC WANGANUI

What: A recital by internationally acclaimed pianist Jun Bouterey-Ishido.

When: Sunday, February 21, 4pm.

Where: Concert Chamber, Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

Details: Adults $30, Seniors $25, CMW subscribers $20, students $5. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no Eftpos).

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2021 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Submission Day. The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy. It is open to artists of any age, who live in the Whanganui region, including Ruapehu and Rangitikei and all areas that link to the Whanganui River. For more information and entry forms visit sarjeant.org.nz or pop into Sarjeant on the Quay.

When: February 23, from 10.30am-4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: $30 for non-members. $15 for Friends of the Sarjeant (AKA Members). $15 for students with their student ID. No refunds will be given.

Inquiries: 06 349 0506.

ON NOW

RED DOOR GALLERY

What: February exhibition — Julz Coffey, Dolly Good Show. "Each of my dolls starts with a vision that is often inspired by my collections. I adore fabric, it is the most important part of my dolls. Recycled fabric and clothes have been transformed by eco-dying, stitched and painted."

When: All of February.

Where: Red Door Gallery, 88 Putiki Drive.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Leigh Anderton-Hall: Counting Heads. Silhouette heads become silent unseeing observers; these sightless Guardians seek out the invisible virus and unknown future.

When: Until February 13.

Where: Gallery 1.

What: Katherine Claypole & MB Stoneman: Love Lies Bleeding. Explorations of our curious relationships with plants.

When: Until February 13.

Where: Gallery 2.

What: Adele Dubarry: Souvenir. Created post lockdown in a burst of creative energy — these works invite you to remember your journey and think about where you might go from here.

Where: Pop-up Gallery.

When: Until February 13.

A GALLERY

What: Aaron Scythe: Pots & Prints. A fabulous exhibition of work you would normally have to travel out of town to view.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

GALLERY 85

What: A Stock Pot. A selection of works from the stock room together with some new works to spice the mix. Featured artists include Michael Haggie, Oliver Morse, Laurence Aberhart, Jutta Humpfer, Russell Brown, Claudia Borella, Timon Maxey, Wi Taepa, Pamela Lilburn, Sue Cooke and Campbell Wylie.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-3pm. Other days by appointment and any time the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75m core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching. We have fun and friendship. Bring along your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin St and Keith St.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love, 06 345 9073.

INTRODUCTIONS TO DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Simple, practical ways to be mindful, to be present, to live in the here and now.

When: Four Thursdays in March 5.20p-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120, www.plumvillage.org

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 622 1711 and on Facebook

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com