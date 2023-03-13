Westmere Lake is the venue for a contemplative walk on March 27. Photo / Bevan Conley

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: For 2023, the Caritas Lenten Programme is entitled I am the Light of the World. The fourth gathering is on Wednesday, March 15 and subsequent Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome to attend one or all of the remaining gatherings — with Liz Hickey rsj & Pam Hopper.

When: 2-3.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Full programme available on www.marymackillop.org.nz.

WANGANUI DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP

What: “Feet and Diabetes”.

When: Wednesday, March 15 at 7pm.

Where: Whanganui Central Baptist Church, 285 Wicksteed St.

Details: For further information call (06) 281 3195 or 022 087 1165.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Where articles from the current Tui Motu Magazine are explored and discussed — with Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, March 15, 4-5.15pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

CUBA PEACE CONFERENCE TALK

What: Deirdra McMenamin will talk about her experiences during a recent visit to Cuba for the World Balance Conference. Bring your own lunch. Tea and coffee provided.

When: Friday, March 17, 12 noon.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: Peter Watson 345 0634 or earlyyearstoys@gmail.com.

FUNDRAISER GARAGE SALE

What: The Catholic Parish of Whanganui is holding a quick-fire fundraiser garage sale for those devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle. Fundraiser Devonshire morning tea and sausage sizzle available.

When: Saturday, March 18, 8am-midday.

Where: St Joseph’s Hall (next to St Mary’s Church, 101 Guyton St).

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: St Joseph, A Man of all Seasons.

When: Sunday, March 19, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

CARITAS LENTEN SHARING GROUP

What: The 5th gathering is on Wednesday, March 22 and subsequent Wednesdays during Lent. Everyone is welcome to attend one or all of the remaining gatherings — with Liz Hickey rsj & Pam Hopper.

When: 2-3.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WANDER TO WONDER

What: A contemplative walk in the peaceful setting of Roto Mokoia Westmere Lake. The terrain is easy and the pace is meditative, mostly walking with the gift of silence, with a few contemplative exercises, stopping at intervals for reflection.

Bring: water, sturdy shoes, an extra layer, walking poles (opt.), some lunch items to share together.

When & Where: Gather at Westmere Lake, Monday, March 27, 10am-12.30pm, Koha.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: “Shadow of a doubt” - Adele Dubarry; Gallery 2: Black Mark - Chris Lambert.

When: Viewing until March 18.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Storyteller. Jenny Brown, local artisan quilt-maker. Her Storyteller exhibition is inspired by illustrations from selected children’s books and will run through February-March, including Artists Open Studios weekends.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 60 Guyton St.

85 GLASGOW ST

What: Artist Open Studios 2023 starts early at 85 Glasgow St with exhibitions by Campbell Wylie and Aaron Scythe opening this Friday, March 17, at 5.30pm. Fabulous glass and ceramic works by two local artists.

Laurence Aberhart - Platinum Prints continues alongside the two new exhibitions. Over the weekends of AOS, March 25-26 and April 1-2, we will also have Mike Marsh exhibiting in the courtyard and Sarah and Kath will have their pottery studio open.

When: Wednesday - Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. A Gallery and Gallery 85 will be open every day of AOS 2023 including the weekdays between the two AOS weekends.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Theatre Country. The exhibition Theatre Country focuses on the collaboration between artist Cecelia Kumeroa and environmental scientist Dr Billy van Uitregt. Their moving image work, Dawn Chorus, features the sounds of birds recorded at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi by Dr van Uitregt and animated by Kumeroa. The exhibition is supported by works from the Sarjeant Gallery’s permanent collection including works by Gabrielle Belz and Matt Pine, that touch on the loss of habitat and extinction of native species.

When: Till May 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, 1.30pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $4 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, afternoon tea is supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. No stairs and ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

CREATIVE FIBRE

What: Come along and join us in knitting spinning weaving or any other craft you wish to do. We will make you welcome with a cup of coffee and a biscuit.

When: Tuesday nights, 7-9, Wednesdays 9.30am-1pm. (Bring your own lunch)

Where: 92 Peat St.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

HAKEKE ST LIBRARY & COMMUNITY CENTRE

Monday: 10am Kids’ Storytime; 10.30am (last Monday of the Month) Book Explorers’ Club; 1-2pm Mana Men. Tuesday: 10a,-12.30pm Card Group; Senior Net Talks (every 2nd Tuesday); 10am-midday Art Group; 1-2pm Steady As You Go; 3.15-4.15pm Cup Stackers (last Tuesday of the month); 5.30-7.30pm Te Reo Classes. Wednesday: 10am-12.30pm Let’s Get Crafty. Thursday: 10-11.30am Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm Sign Language (every 2nd Thursday); 1.15-2.15pm Chair Combo Yoga. Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm Te Kura; 10am-midday Over 65s Hub (1st Friday of the month).

Where: 65 Hakeke St.

Details: See Facebook page.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PARKINSON’S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light “spirits Sanctuary” 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at the back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders are welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ super).

Where: Christ Church hall - upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WANGANUI NZ “P” PULL MOVEMENT

What: A place of healing. Share your experience and seek information and advice. Table facilitated with compassion and empathy. Facilitators present with lived experiences of “P” either as a user or through a whānau member.

When: Tuesdays 10am-midday

Where: St James Church, Corner Boydfield and Helmore streets.

When: Thursdays 1-3pm.

Where: Scout Hall, Swiss Ave, Gonville.

Details: Christine 027 823 9010, James 021 449 134.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony - Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love singing - no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna - 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui’s history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John’s Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Visit www.parkrun.co.nz.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John’s Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN’S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Nancy Bartrun 0274463889 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6pm Pilates. Sunday: 9.30am Yoga Flow. Monday: 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Eddy to book - eddylicious@yahoo.com, 027 293 9699.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins are welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays, 5.30pm, Thursdays, 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.



