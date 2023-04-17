Blue Door by Nicky Bousfield in the exhibition The Breeze Block, at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Where articles from the current Tui Motu Magazine are explored and discussed — with Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, April19, 4-5.15pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Full programme available on www.marymackillop.org.nz.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: School Holiday Activities. Participate in some fun artmaking, inspired by birds! Find a session that works for you – more details and times can be viewed at www.shop.sarjeant.org.nz/collections/workshops-holiday-programs.

When: Tuesday, April 18, Wednesday, April 19 and Friday, April 21.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: $10 per session – please book online or phone 06 349 0506.

RIVERSIDE CHURCH COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

What: Devonshire tea, cake stall, crafts, plants, sausage sizzle, mussel fritters, Indian food, face painting, bouncy castle, truck rides, Harley Davidson rides.

When: Saturday, April 22, 9am-3pm.

Where: Riverside Church, 4 Ingestre St.

FEIJOABULOUS FESTIVAL

What: Do you have spare feijoas from your trees? Bring them along to share with those who are in need of some tangy, fruity greenness. Bring a feijoa-based dish and recipe to share for morning tea - sweet or savoury are both welcome. Copies of our feijoa recipe book will be available for $5. There will be music and singing, and a variety of other feijoa-inspired activities. Dressing all in green optional but encouraged!

When: Saturday, April 22, 10am-midday.

Where: The grassy section between the river and the market.

FOUNDERS SOCIETY

What: Heritage Month. Speaker is Geoff Lawson on the Boer War Krupp Gun.

When: Sunday, April 23, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church, cnr Glasgow and Gloucester streets.

SHARYN UNDERWOOD SCHOOL OF DANCE

What: What: Le Jazz Hot - Dance, Live Music and Comedy. Join MC Banana Jolie (past alumni Joana Simmons) and 36 of Sharyn’s intermediate and advanced students for 3 acts of sequins, kicks and leaps. Live music performed by Dave Muso (Porridge Family Bankd) plus cabaret items.

Where: Amdram, Guyton St.

When: Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Tickets: i-ticket.co.nz or i-Site in Taupo Quay.

WHANGANUI HARRIER CLUB

What: Anzac relays.

When: April 29, 1.30pm start.

Where: Victoria Park.

Details: Free entry, open to non-club members. Walk and run relays plus children’s race.

QUIET DAY FOR THE CREATIVE SOUL

What: Five reflective Mondays left to explore, nourish and enjoy your creativity within this peaceful environment. Topics include Mandalas, Drawing, Painting, Book/Journal making, Collage, Crafts etc. BYO Lunch and basic art supplies — with Tracey Young and Friends.

When: Monday, May 1, 10am-2.30pm, koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

RETREAT IN DAILY LIFE

What: Encountering God in a Distracted World – Looking Ahead With Hope. A 25-day retreat, where we meet each Monday night for 5 nights and the rest is done at home in your own time. The first night is an Introduction – come and see. From then each meeting will include reflective silence, prayer – listening, scripture, and sharing of experiences, adapting the Spiritual Exercises of St Ignatius. If you desire the gift of Inner Peace and Hope and bring your desire to prayer, you can be sure of meeting and entering into a deeper friendship with the Divine in Jesus Christ — with Juliet Kojis and Murray Adams.

When: Introductory night Monday, May 1, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

Details: $25 for 5 nights or koha.

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course on Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Monday, April 17 from 1-4pm, and running until May 10.

Details: Contact Jane on 027 257 7776 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ON NOW

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Have a Little Faith. Local and national artists respond to the line ‘Have a Little Faith’. Learn what it means to them in their life and practice during modern times. Gallery 2: The Stations of the Cross — Graham Hall. Pop-up Gallery: Lighten Up — Elaine Mayer.

When: Viewing until April 29.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

GLASGOW ST ART CENTRE

What: A Gallery: Nicky Bousfield with The Breeze Block. Gallery 85: Lynn Hurst with Un/Seen.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sculptural Work from the Collection. This exhibition showcases sculptural and installation works from the Sarjeant Gallery’s collection that were inspired by birds and bird watching.

When: Until May 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Theatre Country. The exhibition Theatre Country focuses on the collaboration between artist Cecelia Kumeroa and environmental scientist Dr Billy van Uitregt.

When: Until May 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Aves: Sculptural Work from the Collection. This exhibition, displayed in conjunction with Theatre Country, showcases sculptural and installation works from the Sarjeant Gallery’s collection that were inspired by birds and bird watching.

When: Until May 14.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The Sun Sets Beneath the Ocean. Photographer Solomon Mortimer and choreographic artist Zahra Killeen-Chance were artists in residence with their young daughter at Tylee Cottage in Whanganui from July-November, 2021. Their time in the town was in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and soon after the family arrived the country was placed into lockdown in August. Over the duration of the residency the cottage provided the backdrop for an intimate photographic exploration of the spaces of the cottage and the family inhabiting it.

When: Until June 30.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Observations: From the Collection. Drawn from the Sarjeant Gallery collection, this exhibition looks at some of the ways we see and experience the world around us and how these methods of observation have altered over time.

When: Until June 30.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse the online collection and select six artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The April 2023 My Choice has been selected by new Gallery Director Andrew Clifford and will be available to view until April 30.

REGULAR

CREATIVE FIBRE WHANGANUI

What: weekly meetings.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm and Wednesdays 9.30am-1pm.

Where: 92 Peat St.

WHANGANUI HARRIER CLUB

What: Wolfpack 2023 - weekly training runs.

When: Weekly on Tuesdays from April 25, meet at 5.15pm.

Where: Meet at Victoria Park clubrooms.

Details: www.wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz for more info.

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, 1.30pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $4 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, afternoon tea is supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. No stairs and ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

CREATIVE FIBRE

What: Come along and join us in knitting spinning weaving or any other craft you wish to do. We will make you welcome with a cup of coffee and a biscuit.

When: Tuesday nights, 7-9, Wednesdays 9.30am-1pm. (Bring your own lunch)

Where: 92 Peat St.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

HAKEKE ST LIBRARY & COMMUNITY CENTRE

Monday: 10am Kids’ Storytime; 10.30am (last Monday of the Month) Book Explorers’ Club; 1-2pm Mana Men. Tuesday: 10am-12.30pm Card Group; Senior Net Talks (every 2nd Tuesday); 10am-midday Art Group; 1-2pm Steady As You Go; 3.15-4.15pm Cup Stackers (last Tuesday of the month); 5.30-7.30pm Te Reo Classes. Wednesday: 10am-12.30pm Let’s Get Crafty. Thursday: 10-11.30am Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm Sign Language (every 2nd Thursday); 1.15-2.15pm Chair Combo Yoga. Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm Te Kura; 10am-midday Over 65s Hub (1st Friday of the month).

Where: 65 Hakeke St.

Details: See Facebook page.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PARKINSON’S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light “spirits Sanctuary” 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at the back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders are welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ super).

Where: Christ Church hall - upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm. $6 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60′s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WANGANUI NZ “P” PULL MOVEMENT

What: A place of healing. Share your experience and seek information and advice. Table facilitated with compassion and empathy. Facilitators present with lived experiences of “P” either as a user or through a whanau member.

When: Tuesdays 10am-midday

Where: St James Church, Corner Boydfield and Helmore streets.

When: Thursdays 1-3pm.

Where: Scout Hall, Swiss Ave, Gonville.

Details: Christine 027 823 9010, James 021 449 134

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony - Soprano, Alto, Tenor and Bass. Join us if you love singing - no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna - 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui’s history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays and Sundays at 10am and 2pm. Other days by request for 2 or more people. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John’s Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Visit www.parkrun.co.nz.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers’ Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John’s Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN’S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Nancy Bartrun 0274463889 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6pm Pilates. Sunday: 9.30am Yoga Flow. Monday: 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Eddy to book - eddylicious@yahoo.com, 027 293 9699.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins are welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays, 5.30pm, Thursdays, 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.



