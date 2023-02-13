Whanganui Happenings

A detail shot of King, an assemblage work by Melanie Fleet in her solo show Know your place! currently on at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. A La Fiesta event.

AGM

Notice is hereby given that the AGM of The Wanganui Community Choir Inc will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 8.15pm at the Riverside Christian Church Hall, 4 Ingestre St, Wanganui followed by supper. All welcome.

LA FIESTA

What: Celebrating women with Whanganui’s annual festival of about 130 events and more than 60 festival partners.

When: February 10 to March 10.

Where: Everywhere.

Details: Pick up a programme or go on line to lafiestanz.com

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Beginners Course for Adults. Introduction to dancing, with warm up and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. A fun way to exercise.

When: Beginning Monday, February 13 from 8-9 pm for eight weeks, including a social dance on the final night.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: $50 for 8-week course. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344-1336

TUI MOTU

What: With Liz Hickey rsj

When: Wednesday, February 15, 4-5.15pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Terrace, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Full programme available on www.marymackillop.org.nz

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2022 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Winners Talk. Hear from the 2022 winners of the three main awards of the review as they talk about their winning work and its relationship to their current practice.

When: Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free – but please book using number — 06 349 0506

CLIMATE CHANGE STORYTELLING

What: Art/storytelling by visual storytellers from Canada about The True Cost of Coal, using large-scale murals.

When: 12 noon. February 21.

Where: Majestic Square

Details: More information from Peter Watson: earlyyearstoys@gmail.com

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

What: The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare. A “revenge comedy”. An arrogant knight woos two women married to rich husbands in order to become a “kept man”. Unfortunately for him, the two wives are best friends...

Shakespeare outdoors in the beautiful Bason Botanic Gardens — bring your seating, book your ticket and picnic hamper, coffee and ice cream available during the interval.

When: February 23, 24, and 25 at 7.30pm; February 26 at 2pm.

Where: Bason Botanic Gardens. Tickets from Royal Whanganui Opera House https://rwoh.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/sales

ON NOW

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: “Still Singing” — Polly Cleverley; Gallery 2: “Standing in my own Light – e tū ana i tōku ake marama: 10 years of WAI – the Women’s Art Initiative” — Selected WAI Collective artists: Catherine Daniels, Louisa Molly Annabell, Katie Cuttance, Cheleigh Dunkerton, Keli.j, #kpm©; Pop-Up Gallery: “re·claim” — Laura Buchanan.

When: Viewing until March 4.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Storyteller. Jenny Brown, local artisan quilt-maker. Her “Storyteller” exhibition is inspired by illustrations from selected children’s books and will run thru February-March, including Artists Open Studios weekends

Where: Lockett Gallery, 60 Guyton St.

85 GLASGOW ST

What: A Gallery — Laurence Aberhart — Platinum Prints. Large works including “Taranaki from Oeo Road, under moonlight”, and three photographs taken in Whanganui. Gallery 85 — Know your place! – a solo exhibition by Melanie Fleet

When: Wednesday — Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2022 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. The review showcases Whanganui region’s artistic output each year.

When: Till February 26, 2023

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Peter Peryer ‘Holy Tomato’. This exhibition features works created between 2003 and 2018, acquired by the Gallery in 2021 with assistance from his estate.

When: Till February 12.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection Focus examines works by an early New Zealand landscape painter Charles Blomfield (1848-1926) and is timed to coincide with the 175th anniversary of his birth.

When: Till March 5.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

SARJEANT GALLERY

Online: My Choice. Each month a community member is invited to browse the online collection and select six artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, is available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The February 2023 My Choice has been selected by Natalie Bradburn and her selection is available to view until February 28.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, 1.30 start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $4 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. NO stairs & ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: 2nd Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

CREATIVE FIBRE

What: Come along and join us in knitting spinning weaving or any other craft u wish to do. We will make u welcome with a cup of coffee and a biscuit.

When: Tuesday nights, 7-9, Wednesdays 9.30am-1pm.

Where: 92 Peat St.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PARKINSON’S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light " spirits Sanctuary” 200 B Victoria Ave (car parks at the back 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders are welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ super)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60′s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui’s history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John’s Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John’s Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN’S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Nancy Bartrun 0274463889 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6pm Pilates. Sunday: 9.30am Yoga Flow. Monday: 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: Hakeke St Community Centre, 65 Hakeke St.

Details: Contact Eddy to book — eddylicious@yahoo.com, 027 293 9699.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins are welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays, 5.30pm, Thursdays, 7pm

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200 B Victoria Ave

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898



