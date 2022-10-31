Whanganui Happenings: What's on

'Upstanding' by Tejomani Earl, a painting in her solo show Temporary Arrangements, currently on at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

GREEN DRINKS

What: Joe Thompson from Green Bikes will introduce the next phase of this important piece of Whanganui's active travel infrastructure. The recent closure and time spent reorganising the workshop has enabled a fresh look for Green Bikes, and they have some exciting possibilities that their team is keen to explore.

When: Tuesday, November 8, from 5.30pm.

Where: Stella Bar & Restaurant.

LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS

What: A Brass Whanganui production, with many of the classics you would expect from The Last Night of the Proms as well as some new treats! Also features Jennifer Little, Brass Whanganui, and the Proms Choir, with vocalist Jamie Henare joining the band on stage.

When: Saturday, November 5, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

KĀPITI COAST ART TRAIL

What: Calling all art lovers and Christmas shoppers! Join the self-guided Kapiti Coast Art Trail.

When: Sat/Sun 5/6 and 12/13 November. 10am-4pm. Free entry.

Details: Plan your trail at KapitiCoastArtTrail.co.nz.

SAMUEL DREW LECTURE

What: Dr Rāwiri Tinirau will explain the processes of curating the groundbreaking exhibition He Awa Ora: Living River with the Whanganui Regional Museum, highlighting key taonga and features associated with telling a narrative of the Whanganui River, its people and taonga.

When: 7pm, Friday, November 11.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St.

Details: Entry is free. All welcome. Koha appreciated.

WINDOW STARS WORKSHOP

What: A relaxing, pre-festive-season morning of creativity and beauty with Tracey Young.

When: Saturday, November 12, 10am-midday.

Details: $10. To register, please call Pam at 3455047 ext. 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, November 16, 4 - 5.15pm, with Liz Hickey RSJ.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register, please call Pam at 3455047 ext. 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

COMMUNITY CHOIR CONCERT

What: 'We're Back'. Musical Director — Caleb Arthur; Guest Artists — St. Antony's Choir. Concert followed by afternoon tea.

When: November 19, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin & Wicksteed Sts.

Details: Adults $20, seniors $15, students $10, children under 12 free. Tickets available from choir members and at the door, or contact Edwyna at 344 7974/027 360 1335.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Refreshment

When: Sunday, November 20, 4 - 5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW ST

What: Gallery 85: Earth Visions, painting and photography by Hamish Horsley. A Gallery: Temporary Arrangements, paintings by Tejomani Earl.

When: Wednesday — Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. Any other time open by appointment.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Blurred Lines — K P Taylor & Renata Szarvas; Gallery 2: Moths of Aotearoa, New Zealand — Michael Haggie; Pop-Up Gallery: Family Tree — Lysha Brennan.

When: On view until November 5.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Twilight's Edge. Paintings by Graham Fletcher.

When: Till November 20.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection focus. An exhibition of Taihape-born Douglas MacDiarmid's (1922-2020) works to celebrate the centenary of his birth.

When: Until December 11.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass — Members Show. This year is the International Year of Glass, and the New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) presents the Member's Exhibition, the largest showcase of glass art in the country, presented in collaboration with New Zealand Glassworks Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao and NZSAG.

When: Till January 29, 2023.

Where: Object Store (above i-Site) 31 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Online: MyChoice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The November 2022 My Choice has been selected by Anique Jayasinghe, and her selection is available to view until November 30.

REGULAR

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, with afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Contant Dianne at 345 8809. All welcome, $3 entry. NO stairs & ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practicing engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare at 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Come and grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: 2nd Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, cnr Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davids at 06 348 4002/027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane at 06 344 8477/021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Contact Shirley at 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30 - 9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel at 021 0229 4425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Contact Susan at 021 503817.

PARKINSON'S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Contact Fraser at 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Jean at 345 7187 or Jenny at 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share spiritual wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am - 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light "Spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation. Call 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Contact Val at 343 6316/027 4599448 or Lynne at 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Contact Natasha or Kevin at 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Contact Ngaire at 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation).

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette at 062130359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings, 7.30pm - $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning, 9am - $6 per session, timed games.

Details: Contact Jude Hildreth at 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews at 027 776 6015.

WANGANUI BIRD CLUB

What: Speakers and events; focused on sharing knowledge and practices of keeping birds.

When: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7pm.

Where: Masonic Lodge, cnr Dublin and Keith streets.

Details: Contact John at 348 2331.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays and Tuesdays, 1.30 - 3.30pm

Contact: Craft group co-ordinator Bev at 348 4407/027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine at 343 6690 or Dot at 345 4701.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different café every week for encouragement.

Details: Contact Jill at 021 115 2243.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Contact Irene Davis at 021 0286 1658.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: Call 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our secretary Edwyna at 027 360 1335/06 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, phone/text the secretary at 021 230 4095, or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site at 349 0508 to book.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5-kilometre community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life - visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Contact Yvonne at 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers' Markets.

When: 8.30am - 1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7 - 9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn at 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays, $3. Bridge on Thursdays, $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara at 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy at 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check the Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30 - 6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6 - 7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Call 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A candlelit Yin practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5.30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13. Call Jade at 021 298 9898.