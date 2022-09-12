A "pairing" of artworks by local artists David Murray (glass) and André Brönnimann, (painting) in Same but Different, a group show currently on at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Our Compassionate Hearts. Vaccinations required.

When: Sunday, September 18, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

COMMUNITY PLANTING DAY

What: With Castlecliff Coast Care. Wear warm clothes, strong shoes, gloves and bring a spade. Afternoon tea provided for participants.

When: Sunday, September 18, 1.30-3.30pm

Where: Meet at Duncan Pavilion, Rangiora St.

Details: Any queries phone Graham 027 222 8378.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, September 21, 4-5pm, with Liz Hickey rsj. Vaccinations required.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Vaccinations required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ALLERGIES? ADHD?

What: Information & DVD night.

When: Wed, Sept 21, 7.30pm.

Where: Riverside Church, cnr Ingestre St & Somme Pde.

Details: Koha donation. Contact Sharyn 345 8393, Allergy ADHD Wanganui.

FRIENDS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER

What: He Awa Ora and Rhine of the Antipodes exhibitions.

When: Saturday, September 24, from 1pm to 4pm, with a guided tour and afternoon tea.

Where: The Education Room at the Whanganui Regional Museum.

Details: Admission is by koha, includes tour and the afternoon tea. For catering please send expressions of interest to friendsofthewhanganuiriver@gmail.com.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Bi-annual Wanganui Model Railway Expo. Model Railway displays, Engineering displays, Lego and more.

When: Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2, 10am-4pm both days.

Where: Wanganui City College Hall, Ingestre St.

Details: Admission: $6 Adults, $3 children, $15 family (2 adults & 3 children).

SPIRITUALITY AND WELLBEING

What: An exploration of a Spirituality of Pastoral Care in the context of an understanding of Shalom – The Reign of the Kin-dom.

Day 1 - Wellbeing, Spirituality, Dimensions. Day 2 - The Interplay of Gift and Shadow seen through the lens of Micha 6:8.

When: Saturday, October 8, 9am-3.30pm; Sunday, October 9, 9am-3.30pm. $20 for the weekend.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce. With Christina Neunzerling rsj.

Details: Vaccinations required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Twilight's Edge. Paintings by Graham Fletcher, the Sarjeant Gallery's artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage from February-June, 2021.

When: Till November 20.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Bill Millbank: Selected Works. Works representative of collecting and programming strengths developed by the former Sarjeant Gallery Director between 1978-2006.

When: Till October 24.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: The Waiting Room — Jana Branca; Gallery 2: New Shoots of the Vanitas — Patsy Fletcher; Pop-Up Gallery: LEGACY — Maggie Duff.

When: On view until September 17.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Donovan Bixley, illustrator and author, is exhibiting during Aug-Sep.

Where: Lockett Gallery, Guyton St.

85 GLASGOW STREET ART CENTRE

What: A Gallery & Gallery 85 — Same but Different, a group show of paired artworks.

When: Gallery open Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm (openings 7pm), Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing anytime online at agallery.nz.

Details: 027 629 2545.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Online: My Choice. Each month a community member is invited to browse the online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, is available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The September 2022 My Choice has been selected by Freyja Wrigglesworth, winner of the 2021 Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery Young Artist Award. Her selection is available to view until September 30.

REGULAR

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Come and grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: 2nd Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

PARKINSON'S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

Details: Masks are optional but recommended.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Get-together. Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, with afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. NO stairs and ramp entry.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30 till 12.30

Where: Dimensions of Light " spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Cost is donation. Phone 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — Soprano, Alto, Tenor and Bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our secretary Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: Every 2nd Sunday, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.