Whanganui Happenings - what's on

AOS NOTICE

Artists Open Studios Artists Registration close Saturday, October 31. A reminder that registrations close at the end of the week. Contact Ness at openstudios.whanganui@gmail.com

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

When: Thursday, October 29, 10.30am-midday.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095.

SUSTAINABLE WHANGANUI

What: Sustainable Whanganui Annual Meeting. Guest Speaker Steve Carey, Community Impact Strategist at WDHB, will lead conversations around sustainability and community resilience post Covid. Brief SWT review and supper to follow.

When: Thursday, October 29, 7.30pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

BRASS WHANGANUI

What: SOUND CANVAS.

When: Saturday, October 31 at 3pm & 7pm; Sunday, November 1 at 2pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $35, Senior / FriendOH $30, Students/Child $20.

POULTRY CLUB

What: Poultry Club meeting — cuppa and sales table followed by speaker on poultry diseases and possible cures. All welcome.

When: Saturday, October 31, from midday.

Where: Mathieson St hall.

Details: $2 door charge.

WORLD VEGAN DAY VEGAN STALL

What: To celebrate World Vegan Day on November1, Fiona Goulding is holding a stall at the local Whanganui weekend market, aimed at promoting 'eating kind' and will have information on plant-based eating as well as food samples donated by local cafes (Honest Kitchen, Mud Ducks, Sour Bros and Cinnamonui) with donations going towards SAFE For Animals — New Zealand's leading animal advocacy organisation.

When: Saturday, October 31.

A TASTER/INTRODUCTORY WORKSHOP

What: ON CARE FOR OUR COMMON HOME; PRAISED BE! Laudato Si. This booklet by Pope Francis was published in 2015. It addresses the urgent need for us to pay attention to the ecological crises happening in and on our Earth. Pope Francis takes us through the roots of this crisis and suggests positive approaches and actions. He speaks of ecological education and spirituality to assist us at this time when both the Earth and the poor are crying out for our help. Marie Skidmore rsj and Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Saturday, October 31, 10am-2pm.

Cost: $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TIBETAN BUDDHIST TEACHINGS

What: With Geshe Dhonam, renowned Lama living in Auckland.

When: Saturday, October 31, 10am-midday, Precious Human Rebirth, and 2-4pm Impermanence. Sunday, November 1, 10am Q&A.

Where: Venue: Trashi Chang Jub Ling Buddhist Centre 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

Details: Contact Paul 0275545543 if you are interested in attending. Entry by Koha.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection Store Tour, Botanical works in the Collection. Join Sarjeant Gallery Curator of Collections Jennifer Taylor Moore on a tour through the Collection Store to look at some botanical artworks in the Gallery's Collection. (Stair access).

When: Saturday, October 31 at 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Cost: Free, limited spots so bookings essential.

DANCESPORT WANGANUI

What: Monthly social dance. Ballroom, New Vogue, Latin, Social dances. "Melbourne Cup — Day at the races".

When: Sunday, November 1, 7-9.30pm followed by supper.

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St.

Details: Members $5, Non-members $10. Information — Graeme 0274341823.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo: Artist Talk. A number of the artists included in the exhibition Te Awa Reo discuss their work in conversation with each other, alongside curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson.

When: Sunday, November 1 at 11am.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Cost: Free, all welcome.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo: A Scientific Perspective. Dr Ian Fuller, Professor in Physical Geography at Massey University's School of Agriculture and Environment, will give an illustrated talk discussing the scientific findings made from the 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: Sunday, November 1 at 3pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Cost: Free, all welcome.

WINDOW STARS WORKSHOP

What: A relaxing, pre-festive season morning of creativity and beauty. With Tracey Young.

When: Saturday, November 7, 10am-midday.

Cost: $10.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ANNUAL PARISH FAIR

What: Whanganui Anglicans' Parish Fair and plant sale. Bouncy castle, cakes, craft, bottle collection, raffles, bric-a-brac, cream teas and more.

When: Saturday, November 7, 9am.

Where: All Saints, Whanganui East.

WANGANUI MUSIC SOCIETY CONCERT

What: Linden Loader, Lesley Graham & Roger Wilson present a programme of part-songs and traditional ballads.

When: Sunday, November 8, 3pm.

Where: St Paul's Hall.

Details: Tickets at the door, adults $20, seniors $15, Music Society members $10, school students $5. Refreshments to follow.

TAIZÉ PRAYER EVENING

When: Friday, November 13, 7-8pm. With Rita Cahill rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

POST LOCKDOWN FAVOURITES

What: The Wanganui Community Choir along with Guest Artist Shelley Walls and featuring Emerging Whanganui artists presents "Post Lockdown Favourites". Enjoy music from Queen, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Gilbert & Sullivan and more. Afternoon tea to follow.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin & Wicksteed streets.

Details: Tickets at the door. Adults $20; Seniors $15; Students $10; Children under 12 Free.

NURTURING — SELF-CARE DAY

What: Enjoy and experience a day of self-care and nurturing your body, mind and soul. We indulge with a foot spa, self-massage, aromatherapy, tips to relax. Healing nutrition and more. Please bring a plate for a shared lunch.

When: Saturday, November 14, 10am-3pm, with Sandra Brunner.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: $20. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Andrea du Chatenier — Eigenleben

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting the Fire: Whanganui Potters from the Sarjeant Collection.

When: Until November 22.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: October 31-February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery and Gallery 85 — The Residencies: an exhibition of works by some of the artists who have participated in the artist-in-residence programme at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre since its inception in May 2018. In The Corridor — Stock works.

When: Opens on Friday. Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.