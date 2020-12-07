Whanganui Happenings: What's on

Join assistant curator James Hope as he discusses his group exhibition Corner Dairy on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS

What: Multiple local musicians performing original material and their own rendition of a Christmas classic.

When: Wednesday, December 9, 8pm-10.30pm.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

Details: $10 entry; tickets at eventbrite.co.nz.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix — Corner Dairy. Join Assistant Curator James Hope as he discusses the recently opened object-based exhibition Corner Dairy.

When: Thursday, December 10, 11am.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: 06 349 0506.

CARFIT CHECKS

What: Age Concern Whanganui is running 20-minute CarFit checks to help older drivers ensure they are comfortable and safe when driving.

When: Thursday morning, December 10.

Details: Free. Call Age Concern Whanganui, 345 1799, to book a place and for more details. The checks are only held once a year.

REID & RUINS

What: Fellow songwriters and longtime friends Nadia Reid and Hollie Fullbrook (from the band Tiny Ruins) are hitting the road together.

When: Saturday, December 12, 8pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets $48.

MARANGAI MARKET

What: Market stalls, garden walk, coffee and scones.

When: Sunday, December 13, 10am-4pm.

Where: 717 State Highway 3. Cameron Blockhouse entrance.

Details: Bring cash for your purchases; eftpos available if needed.

MODEL RAILWAY CHRISTMAS SHOW

What: The Wanganui Model Railway and Engineering Society is holding its annual Christmas show/open days.

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 12-13, midday to 4pm.

Where: Clubrooms 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: AGM meeting only, no refreshments, social distancing applies.

When: Sunday, December 13, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.

TURAKINA CAROL SERVICE

What: Carol Service followed by light refreshments

When: Sunday, December 13, 6.30pm.

Where: St Andrew's Turakina.

THE ABBA SHOW

What: The ABBA Show is a full-scale concert production featuring more than two hours of fun, energetic musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

When: Monday, December 14, 8pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $75.45 Child U12 $34.80.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an independent Catholic magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Come along and contribute to the discussion-inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed.

When: Wednesday, December 16, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

MERI KIRIHIMETE — CHRISTMAS LITURGY

When: Sunday, December 20, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Please bring a non-perishable food item to assist those in need at this time.

SUSTAINABLE WHANGANUI

What: Family Christmas Holiday Creative Workshop. Make decorative wrapping paper, cards, your own gifts. Bring food for shared lunch, donations welcome. Provided by Sustainable Whanganui for families.

When: Monday, December 21, 10.30-2.30pm.

Where: Harekeke Room, WRRC, 83 Maria Pl, next to Fire Station.

Details: 345 6000.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: To February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — local artists (or a strong local affiliation) in A Christmas Peel, our end of year group show. In Gallery 85 John Wells, ceramic artist, has his first solo exhibition since his graduation in 2000.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

COMMUNITY ARTS CENTRE

What: A selection of drypoint etchings and wire art by Lysha Brennan, plus a selection of acrylic paintings by Christina McGillan and works by Nick Toyne.

Where: 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: Exhibition on until December 19 — Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 9am-1pm.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Return to the Garden — Amy Blackburn; Botanical Inspiration — A Major Group Exhibition with artists Gaynor Mulholland, Jan Barker, Jo Ogier, Val Cuthbert, Sandra Morris, Emma Scheltema, Frances Sim-Higgins, Neal Palmer, Lesley Alexander, Wilma Blom, Tabatha Forbes, Jane Zimmerman & Emma Bass; It was a Colourless Time — Christina McGillan.

When: Until December 19.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Martin 022 6221711.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is about 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.