Marion Sanson is the Green Party's Whanganui candidate for the 2023 general election.

OPINION

Whanganui’s public transport is moving in the right direction, supported by this year’s Budget decision on fares.

Passengers on “The Tide” were happy to talk with me about the recent addition to Whanganui’s urban bus service. Comments were that the higher frequency service was great, the drivers were helpful, and it was easy to get on and off.

The Budget decision, which picked up on Green Party policy, to make all urban public transport services free for children up to age 12, and fares half price for 12 to 25-year-olds is a real help for families and young people whether as students or new members of the workforce.

The funding of reduced fares on public transport is Government spending that delivers social and environmental benefits. For example, it helps counter the loneliness that people on low incomes, or unable to drive or afford a car, can experience.

A passenger travelling on the Tide from Aramoho to Castlecliff told me she was using the service that day to play indoor bowls with friends at her familiar bowling club. A bus trip for the whole family becomes more affordable.

Many car trips are made with just a driver; so even a dozen passengers on the bus means fewer cars idling and emitting in the queue at the traffic lights.

Here I want to mention several Green Party transport policies which would improve the services available in Whanganui.

In addition to making urban public transport fare-free, our policy is to ensure public transport routes and timetables are optimised to meet a full range of needs including sports, shopping, and commuting.

The Green Party would continue the replacement of diesel buses with battery electric buses, leading to a 100 per cent electric urban bus fleet by 2030, and amend give way rules to give buses priority when leaving a bus stop.

Our policy is to strongly support public, not-for-profit ownership of public transport infrastructure and operations.

Green Party policy is to increase frequency, ideally to no more than 10 minutes between services on key routes. Passengers spoken with on the Tide said they were pleased that the wait between buses was no more than 20 minutes; a big improvement on an hour’s wait.

Experience in other cities shows that the frequency of service goes a long way to making public transport a truly convenient alternative to a car.



