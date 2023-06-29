Mollie King.

Whanganui Girls High School student Mollie King broke two Under 15 national weightlifting records at the North Island Championships held on June 11.

“She is a fantastic student, and her achievements are a result of her hard work and perseverance,” said Craig Ritani, deputy-principal of Whanganui Girls’ College.

The new U15 records are 73kg for the snatch and 161kg for the combined weightlifting total. Mollie attempted the 91kg clean and jerk record but missed out on that.

Her effort won her a bronze medal in the Junior 15-20 years old class, quite a feat for an under 15-year-old to achieve. Her totals qualify her to go to the New Zealand Nationals in October, and to go to the Oceanias in Samoa (also in October) but she would need to be selected to go to the Oceanias.

Mollie King competing at the North Island Championships.

Mollie started at 5-6 years old doing CrossFit sessions, which her parents were doing. At 9-10 years old she started doing a kids’ class in Whanganui and enjoyed the weightlifting side of CrossFit.

“I then started doing weightlifting, I put my interest forward. Coaches Matt Rayner and Karli Kaea-Norman started doing a weightlifting class, together with Xavier and Cohen we trained together and went to competitions,” said Mollie. “It started to take off, lifting weights I knew I could do.

“This year, I started to really kick off my weightlifting career, going to the Auckland Championships at the beginning of the year, and getting a U15 122kg combined total.

“In April, I went to a Wellington competition in Petone and got U15 141kg, which qualified me to go to the nationals. My dad was coming along to competitions, and coaching me backstage. I figured out my potential, and how far I could push myself.

“On June 11, at the North Island Championships, I achieved a combined total of 161kg, with two national U15 records and a bronze medal in the Junior category (15-20 years old.) This is a big jump from 122kg at the beginning of the year to 161kg now,” she said.

■ Training

Mollie starts on a Monday by doing between 45 minutes to one and a half hours of weightlifting, catching a bus, then going to work at a fish and chips shop followed by studies.

On a Tuesday, Mollie does Power Lifting (A) with Squat, Power Lift, and Bench Lift training, from 5.45pm-7pm. Wednesday is a rest day from training, while Thursdays are Power Lifting (B), a different session from Tuesdays.

The national U15 record is 140kg for the Squat, 185kg for the Deadlift, and 70kg for the Bench Lift, which Mollie has achieved in training, but not in competition.

On July 7, Mollie attempts her first power lifting competition (North Island championships.)

Mollie’s power lifting coach is Kyle Murray.

“All my coaches are really great,” said Mollie. “My dad comes to competitions and helps to push me, and help with my mental game - making sure my head is in the game, and keeping a focus after a lift.

“I would like to give a shout-out to my coaches, and my family - my mum and dad, sister Sophie and brother Alex, who support me so much. If they can’t come to a competition, they’ll watch live streams. Also a shout out to my nutrition sponsor, Phil Read of Ascend Nutrition,” said Mollie.



