Whanganui Girls' College Year 10 students spent five days aboard the Spirit of New Zealand. Photo/ Supplied

Whanganui Girls’ College students swapped classroom learning for an at-sea experience aboard the Spirit of New Zealand.

From March 21 to 26, 10 Year 10 students from the school joined students from Hamilton, Auckland, and South Otago for a five-day voyage around Auckland’s coast and surrounding islands.

Whanganui Girls’ College teacher in charge Karen Laing says the students were competing for the Spirit Trophy.

“While the students were competing for the trophy, I believe all of them came away with something far more important, an experience of a lifetime and stronger connections between themselves and other schools.”

The students working as a team to raft back to the ship. Photo/ Supplied

They completed programme activities such as ship-handling, teamwork, problem solving, debating, and water sports. Teams also go ashore and complete tasks against each other and enjoy competitive games that involve ingenuity, leadership and fun.

She says despite the turn of the weather, the students did everything with a positive attitude.

“The first two days of the voyage were magnificent but after that, the weather changed. They could have had a negative reaction to it but instead they made the most of the situation they were in and continued to enjoy the experience. We were on Kawau Island when the weather hit and the students ended up completing their activities and also started playing around in the puddles and mud. They didn’t let the weather dampen their spirits and I was quite proud of them for that.”

The connections made between the schools were apparent during the whole voyage, she says, with students helping each other complete the challenges.

“It was amazing to witness. If one team was stuck on a challenge, students from other schools would come and help them where they could.”

The students setting the sails on the Spirit of New Zealand. Photo/ Supplied

She says the journey was rewarding and fun.

“When they boarded the boat and then left it five days later, their confidence level had grown and they came away more secure in themselves and had created meaningful friendships. This voyage was definitely an experience of a lifetime and I’m pleased I had the privilege of joining the students for the adventure.”















