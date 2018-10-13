Whanganui Future Champions Trust Ambrose golf competition next month

Richard Millward, Trustee of Future Champions Trust, Grant Clark, Castlecliff Golf Club representative with Tara Raj, Future Champions Trust fund recipient for golf.

The Future Champions Trust is encouraging the community to get behind our talented sporting youth by entering a team or sponsoring a hole at the Future Champions Trust Ambrose golf competition next month.

All proceeds from the tournament on Friday, November 9 at the Castlecliff Golf Club will go towards the region's talented young athletes who have the opportunity to compete at international level in their chosen sport and require financial assistance to make this possible.

The trust has been operating for four years and has granted $44,000 to 40 individual athletes, assisting them in participating in international events such as world champs and other major events in their chosen sport. Funding rounds are held twice yearly, at the end of March and September, with the latest round providing grants to:

Nathan Luff — Rowing, selected to represent New Zealand in the U21 vs Australia series held in Australia in June 2018. Jack Clifton — Kayaking, selected to compete for the CRNZ u18 team at the Asia Pacific Regatta in Australia in May 2018 and the Junior World Championship Regatta held in Bulgaria in July 2018.

Liam Lace — Canoeing, selected to compete in the ICF Canoe Sprint Junior World Championships held in Bulgaria in July 2018 and the Asia Pacific Regatta held in Adelaide in May 2018.

Lucas Thompson — Kayaking, selected to compete in the Asia Pacific Regatta held in Australia in May 2018.

James Rountree — Motocross, selected to compete in the Australian Motocross Champs held in Australia in October 2018.

Rebecca Benge — Equestrian, selected to represent New Zealand at the World Championship held in Belgium in August 2018.

Sophie Brooke — Canoeing, selected to compete in the Asia Pacific regatta held in Australia in May 2018.

Drew Brennan — Speed Skating, selected to represent New Zealand in the Oceania's held in New Zealand in April 2018.

The golf event is a great opportunity to round up friends, family and colleagues for a fun day out on the golf course in support of our talented young sportspeople.

"Get a team of four together now and enter this great event," said Richard Millward, trustee of the Future Champions Trust and principal of Moore Stephens Markham's who are also a gold sponsor.

"Golf is a game in which you yell 'fore,' shoot six, and write down five. We see the Future Champions Trust as a great vehicle to support up-and-coming champions and role models in our community."

Teams will be made up of four people. The cost to enter is $200 per team, alternatively organisations can sponsor a hole for $100.

On the day, teams are encouraged to dress up as their favorite sports team with an award up for grabs for best dressed group.

As well as spot prizes there will be light refreshments provided as you make your way around the course, there will be a mystery guest on one of the holes and the day will end with a prizegiving which will include some fantastic auction items.

If you would like to sponsor the event by donating a prize for the auction please get in touch with Karen Bukholt at Sport Whanganui.

Teams need to report to the club at 10am for an 11am shotgun start. To access an entry form and for more details on the trust please go to www.futurechampionstrust.org.

Entries close on Friday, November 2 and for further information and to sponsor the event please contact Karen Bukholt on karen.bukholt@sportwhanganui.co.nz.