Ian Hunt of Riverside Construction drilling rod holders in the second fishing platform at the North Mole at Castlecliff.

Both fishing platforms at the North Mole, Castlecliff, Whanganui, will be completed this week, however, there will be some restrictions on the use of the upstream platform while works in the immediate vicinity are undertaken, says Jon Roygard, group manager of catchment operations at Horizons Regional Council.

“Those works include construction of a new Tregenna St stormwater outlet, which is to commence this week,” he said.

“While all work on the greater length of the North Mole and revetment will be completed by the end of September, it is likely to be the end of February before all work in the vicinity of Tregenna St, including planned amenity enhancements, is complete.”