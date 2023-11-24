Debbie Smith is exploring options for an interim space after extensive fire damage to her salon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hair Creations owner Debbie Smith got a phone call all business owners dread earlier this week.

Her St Johns Hill salon is above HillTop Fish Supply, which was gutted by a fire early on Wednesday morning.

Smith has operated in the same location for the past 40 years, with some current clients being there from the start.

She said there was no “flame damage” but the effects of smoke and water had left a trail of destruction through the entire salon.

“There’s a big hole in the floor as well.”

The current time of the year was the busiest for all salons and Hair Creations had solid bookings right through to 2024, Smith said.

“I’m investigating alternate opportunities for an interim space and I’m grateful to local salon owners who have offered theirs through this.

“I don’t know what the outcome for the building will be but it’s safe to say we won’t be returning anytime soon.”

Smith said she had been absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the clients, friends and “total strangers”.

“I spoke to someone today who lives nearby. She said when she saw the fire she just broke down and cried.

“They were out there in the middle of the night watching everything transpire.”

All the business owners in the building got on well, she said.

“I really feel for Sue [Gardner] and her team [at St Johns Pharmacy]. She is the last man standing.”

The pharmacy is the only business currently operating in the building, with HillTop Fish Supply, Savages Bakery, Hair Creations and The Shirley McDouall School of Dance closed.

Smith said the shopping centre had not changed much since she set up shop.

“There has always been a salon and there has always been a ballet school. It’s very consistent and that’s the charm of it.

“It’s like a little village.”

