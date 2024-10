Whanganui firefighters extinguished a blaze on the banks of Somme Parade yesterday evening. Photo / NZME

Whanganui firefighters tamed a vegetation fire on the banks of Somme Parade on Wednesday evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two fire trucks from the Whanganui station were called to a small scrub fire about 7pm.

“We received quite a few 111 calls about the fire.”

A Whanganui Fire Brigade spokesman said it was a vegetation fire that spread through toetoe plants on the riverbank beside Somme Parade.