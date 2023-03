Smoke can be seen rising from the fire.

Whanganui firefighters were called to a “well-involved” garage fire in Gonville.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson said they were alerted to the fire on Pururi St at around 1.50pm on Friday.

Two Whanganui Fire Station appliances responded to the fire, which FENZ said was well involved by the time crews arrived.

Crews had the blaze extinguished by 2.05pm.

There were no reports of anyone injured in the fire.