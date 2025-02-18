Whanganui fire crews have been fighting a fire in a forestry block at Mangamahu. Photo / NZME

Whanganui fire crews have tamed a “deep-seated fire” in a forestry block on Hawken Road, near Mangamahu, off State Highway 4.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Belinda Beets said crews were called to a fire in a skid site on a forestry block at 7.10am on Wednesday.

Three fire trucks and a water tanker from Whanganui Fire Station were on site.

“It’s quite a deep-seated fire,” Beets said.

“They are using heavy machinery to try and expose it a bit more so they can actually dampen it down.”