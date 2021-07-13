Whanganui farmers to protest 'unworkable regulations' during city-wide convoy

A group of farmers are expected to take to the streets in Whanganui on Thursday, protesting what they label 'unworkable regulations'. Photo / File

A group of farmers are set to take to the streets in Whanganui on Friday, protesting what they call the government's "constant attack" on rural communities.

The nationwide "Howl of a Protest" is being organised by Groundswell, a South Island-based group strongly opposed to government measures affecting farmers.

Whanganui is one of 50 towns and cities taking part in the event co-ordinated by Shelley Nealis and Angela Watson.

Nealis and Watson said they disagreed with the government's approach to farmers, saying rural communities were bearing the brunt of government decisions.

"The freshwater regulations, the ute tax, the winter grazing. There's a growing list," Nealis said.

Protesters will meet at the Wanganui Racecourse carpark from 11am on Friday, with organisers encouraging participants to bring their utes, tractors and dogs.

Protesters will then join a convoy around the city, including travelling along London St before crossing the Dublin St Bridge to Whanganui East and coming back into town via the Whanganui City Bridge.

The convoy will return to the racecourse to hear speeches from local farmers, before a "nationwide howl" or bark-up of working dogs at 12.30pm.