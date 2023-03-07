Baylee Hodges has been working on her family's farm for the past eight years.

Baylee Hodges is the fifth generation of a Whanganui farming family, and she’s just added a major award to its trophy cabinet.

She took out the inaugural Shepherd of the Year prize at this year’s Wairere Central Districts Red Meat Farm Business of the Year event.

Hodges, 26, works on her family’s 440-hectare Kai Iwi farm alongside her dad Bruce Hodges, 2200 ewes and 600 replacement hoggets.

Most of her eight years on the job have been spent at home, with a stint in Scotland thrown in as well.

“There are big days every day of the week, and every day is different,” Hodges said.

“I woke up this morning and got some sheep in, I’ve sprayed gorse, then we’re off to ring crutch the ewes. After that, I’ve got to get some bulls that are going for sale. We’ve also got a stock agent coming to draft off some lambs for Affco.

“You’re a farmer, you’re a vet, you’re a businessperson. You cover a million different things.”

That variety was reflected in the judging process for the award, event committee member Hamish Blackburn said.

Following an on-farm visit to all the entrants, four finalists were chosen.

They were based at BakerAg in Palmerston North for the second round and went on a study tour with the judges.

“There’s so much more to farming than just chasing sheep around, especially with all the compliance that’s coming into play,” Blackburn said.

“For that second round of judging, the finalists were in a room with a rural banker and an accountant firing off questions.

“That kind of thing opens their eyes to the other side of agriculture a little bit.”

Judge Aaron Hunt said the on-farm visit involved entrants completing practical demonstrations and showing their knowledge of topics like health and safety and animal health.

The award would be back up for grabs next year, “bigger and better than ever”, he said.

Every day is different as a farmer, Baylee Hodges says.

“For the second round, we want to push them out of their comfort zone and see how they interact with other people.

“It’s about seeing what happens beyond the farm gate.

“You might see a fert [fertiliser] rep on the farm, but you don’t realise where it comes from and how it gets there, and the science behind it.”

Hodges currently has four working dogs - three heading dogs and a huntaway - with a new puppy joining the ranks soon.

“When you’re training them, it’s four times a week for 10 minutes. You don’t want to overdo it.

“They are out on-farm from quite young, and they’ll sit on the bike and see what you do. They usually pick things up pretty fast.

“You just need to spend time with them.”

Farming was all she had ever wanted to do, and she hoped to take over the family’s operation one day, Hodges said.

“Me and my dad have a really great bond, and I want to keep the Hodges legacy going. There’s a long way to go yet.

“I think he’s pretty proud, but he probably won’t say that because he doesn’t want my head getting too big.”

Hodges is a member of the Whanganui Young Farmers Club.

It meets on the first Thursday of every month and is open to people aged 17 to 31.

She said it had played a big part in her farming journey so far, but numbers were down at the moment.

“You don’t have to have a farming background, everyone is welcome. It’s just about making friends with like-minded people.

“We go to events, we do hay and mileage stacks for fundraising, we visit schools and we give back to the community.”

As for the award, she said it was a case of having nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“The other finalists have a wealth of knowledge, and you’re bouncing ideas off them and hearing about what they do.

“To hear my name read out was quite a shock. I called Mum the night before and said, ‘I don’t think there’s much point going [to the ceremony], I’ve already picked the winner’.

“I just have to back myself. I know I’m capable and I know I can do it.”

The Whanganui Young Farmers has its next function - a quiz night and auction fundraiser - on April 1 at the Waitotara Pub.

For more information, email Whanganui@youngfarmers.co.nz or visit: www.facebook.com/whanganuiyfc.