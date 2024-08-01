“It’s money we potentially don’t have, just to keep it on the front lawn. It wouldn’t cost anything if it was out the back.”

According to the council, accessory buildings placed in front of a main residence negatively affected the appearance of a property, which impacted street appeal.

This week, a council spokesperson said if resource consent was approved, the cabin could stay.

“If the property owner doesn’t opt to apply for a resource consent and does not remove the cabin, it could lead to enforcement through the Environment Court.”

The spokesperson said no infringements for front yard cabins had been issued since June but one other residence had received an abatement notice.

“An infringement notice will follow if the accessory building isn’t removed by the given date,” they said.

“We are working with 11 other residences with regard to cabins or shipping containers.

“When a property doesn’t comply with our district plan, wherever possible we work with the homeowners to resolve the issue – issuing infringements is always the last option.”

Woodhead said an acquaintance recently moved a cabin off their front lawn to avoid any confrontation with the council.

There were four generations living on the same property and an additional rental property had to be found.

“The cost of living for that whole family has now increased,” Woodhead said.

“There are a lot of people out there who are struggling and now they will be worried about the council knocking on their door.”

She said their niece had thrived since moving to Whanganui and was now in part-time employment.

“The proof is in the pudding. Having a good, solid foundation and a place to land has served her really well.

“I’m not prepared for her to go backwards.”

