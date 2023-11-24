Whanganui business Beadles Panel Products has been sold. Photo / Bevan Conley

A long-standing Whanganui business is set to shut up shop after more than 100 years, with the property being bought by a local housing developer.

Beadles Panel Products has operated for the past 60 years from its 4 Springvale Rd property.

Owner Graeme Beadle said he wasn’t sure how he felt about selling up just yet.

“It’s too soon to tell,” he said.

Beadle, who decided to sell up due to his age, said his feelings about the business closing down after its long family history changed day by day.

It started in 1907 as Beadle & Barron and for the first 60 years of operations was based at 98 St Hill St, the current site of Age Concern Whanganui.

Initially, the business, started by Graeme Beadle’s grandfather, was a timber merchant and joinery manufacturer. His father and uncle later joined.

In 1963-64 the business moved to its current location on Springvale Rd and in 1971 Graeme and his brother Bruce joined the business.

It then evolved away from manufacturing into selling more wood products such as plywood, fully focusing on panel products over the years.

After the business moved to Springvale Rd, it faced difficulties because the land was rezoned from commercial to residential.

Beadle said that meant they could not make many alterations to the building due to the restrictions of the zoning.

“You couldn’t improve it in ways that would allow you to modernise it and operate in a much better way.

“You had the existing use rights but that doesn’t allow you to rebuild in a commercial sense.”

The rezoning also meant when the business was sold, the land could not be used for business again.

Beadle said he thought it was logical for the future of the land to be in residential development, as it reflected how Whanganui had changed since the business moved there.

“When we moved here in 63, this was in the Waitōtara County and it was commercial.

“Town has moved north since then so it’s become much closer to town ... so it makes sense to be residential.”

Whanganui-based builder Devon Homes has purchased the business’ 3000sq m property.

Director Bernard Reuters said he believed it presented a good opportunity for housing development.

“We would be probably looking at building townhouses on the site,” Reuters said.

“One of the factors [for purchasing] is the fact it’s a good location.”

The land was near local shops, Jubilee Stadium and Springvale Park while still being close to the centre of town.

As it was the early stage of the design process, there were no details on the nature of the development or how many houses would be able to be built on the land.

“I’d say by the time we apply for resource consent, by the time we get the building consent, we can kiss goodbye one year,” Reuters said.

He thought the finished properties would appeal most to professionals and retirees.

The need to purchase land was due to population growth happening not only in Whanganui but across Aotearoa.

“A majority of the population seem to go to Auckland but there’s always people leaving Auckland and there’s still people settling in the provincial towns.”

People were also moving to different suburbs around Whanganui.

“As long as the price is right, people will buy,” he said.

With the land sold, Beadle said the next step in his life would be to put his feet up and try to enjoy retirement.

“It’s a change of mindset so it’s going to take a wee while.”

The business is looking to get rid of its remaining stock before March 2024, when it will vacate the property.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.