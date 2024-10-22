Children Amelia, 12, Zander, 9, and Max, 4, lost all their toys, lunchboxes, schoolbags and uniforms in the fire. They were left with only one spare pair of clothes they had taken with them for the weekend.
“We lost everything,” Timmins said.
It was especially hard for Max, who has autism, because he was desperate for his favourite toys that had been burned in the fire.
“All he wants is his dinosaur toys back.”
In what was her worst nightmare, Timmins’ dogs Balthazar and Ivy, who were being looked after by a neighbour, were stuck on the property during the fire.
One of Timmins’ neighbours saw a young man run into the burning home to rescue Balthazar.
“Whoever that young guy is, he is amazing,” Timmins said.
“I don’t know who he is but I would really like to shake his hand because he saved my dog.”
Some plastic had fallen from the spreading fire and melted into Balthazar’s coat but he was otherwise uninjured.
Another neighbour hosed off Ivy who was stuck in the backyard but managed to escape from the home.