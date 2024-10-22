“I got a call at 11pm from a good friend of mine saying that my house was burning down,” Timmins said.

“I was in shock; we couldn’t do anything.”

The aftermath of a fire that engulfed a home on Hinemoa St. Photo/ Eva de Jong

She returned home the next morning to find her home destroyed with only a mess of ash and debris left.

Children Amelia, 12, Zander, 9, and Max, 4, lost all their toys, lunchboxes, schoolbags and uniforms in the fire. They were left with only one spare pair of clothes they had taken with them for the weekend.

“We lost everything,” Timmins said.

Balthazar (left) and Ivy managed to escape the fire on the property. Some plastic melted into Balthazar's coat as he ran out on to the street. Photo / Eva de Jong

It was especially hard for Max, who has autism, because he was desperate for his favourite toys that had been burned in the fire.

“All he wants is his dinosaur toys back.”

In what was her worst nightmare, Timmins’ dogs Balthazar and Ivy, who were being looked after by a neighbour, were stuck on the property during the fire.

One of Timmins’ neighbours saw a young man run into the burning home to rescue Balthazar.

“Whoever that young guy is, he is amazing,” Timmins said.

“I don’t know who he is but I would really like to shake his hand because he saved my dog.”

Balthazar (left) was rescued from the fire by a young man who the family want to thank for saving his life. Photo / Eva de Jong

Some plastic had fallen from the spreading fire and melted into Balthazar’s coat but he was otherwise uninjured.

Another neighbour hosed off Ivy who was stuck in the backyard but managed to escape from the home.

“I just want to thank all my immediate neighbours for doing everything that they could to help us out and save my dogs.”

The home was insured but all the special objects and memories belonging to Timmins’ late parents were also now gone.

Inside the remains of the home. Photo / Eva de Jong

Timmins said she was receiving remarkable support from the Whanganui community.

The Koha Shed, Thai Villa, Whanganui SPCA and Central Baptist Kindergarten had donated goods to the family to help keep them going until the resolution of their insurance claims.

Timmins’ workplace, Fitzies Cafe and Bakery, had also been understanding and supported her following the fire.

“I just want to thank the whole community for rallying behind us at this time and to complete strangers for helping us out.

“It really shows why we choose to live in Whanganui - in a town like this, everyone rallies together when you need to.”

The family are staying at a friend’s house and are looking to set up more permanent accommodation.

A Givealittle page that has been set up for the family can be found at givealittle.co.nz/cause/devastating-house-fire-leaves-whanganui-family

An investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.