Whanganui, after successive defeats themselves, know nothing but the maximum five points will do, said coach Jason Hamlin.

“[Television] will be a good opportunity for the boys, but we don’t have to tell them too much around what it is and what it means.

“These four games to go, we can get ourselves up the table in a hurry. But we’ve got to make these games count because we’ve left ourselves a pretty short window of opportunity to make the semis.

“Real focus around getting our game right and just bringing that intensity from last week, because we probably didn’t have that the week earlier in the second half.

“Build on the good points, minimise the rest of it all. Just get the boys out there playing their brand of footy.”

The team will have an all-new locks combination with Ngapuke Patea promoted from the bench and Joeli Tora returning from injury, as is Ekenasio Fiso at No 8, with skipper Doug Horrocks moving back to blindside flanker.

Regular lock Matt Ashworth suffered a muscle strain in his back against South Canterbury in Timaru, while partner Peter-Travis Hay-Horton was also feeling the wear and tear.

“PT just needs a bit of a rest, unfortunately, his body’s a bit banged up after no rugby all year. Better if we just give him a week,” said Hamlin.

“Hopefully it’s just a week for [Ashworth], more just precautionary. Hopefully having the rest, and most of next week too.

“That’s why we’ve got the squad depth that we have. Jay [Tora] hurt himself out of the West Coast game and we’re just hoping he’ll come through.

“He looked a little tentative still, but he’s running around okay and had a bit of contact.”

Faafetai Pulemagafa swaps with Renato Tikoisolomone back to starting prop, while Ross McDonald returns to the bench in the new role of reserve hooker after Taranaki import Matt Picard took a head knock in Timaru.

After a good performance for McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians, Sheldon Pakinga takes the utility back spot last occupied by Dane Whale.

The coach is giving 22-year-old halfback Rehimana Meihana his first Heartland start after serving as backup to Cody Mitchell, reuniting the Rātana club combination with first five Te Atawhai Mason.

“I’ve been super impressed with him. He came into the preseason stuff, was going to be an apprentice,” said Hamlin of Meihana.

“Dan Kauika gets hurt, and he just stepped into the role pretty seamlessly.

“It’s just an opportunity to give him a start and see how he goes - he’s made the most of his minutes and hasn’t looked out of place.”

The game is part of a double-header as the Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women take on East Coast at midday in their final round-robin game of the North Island Heartland Series, with the winner getting to host the final.

Kickoff for the Heartland Championship match is at 2.05pm, live on Sky TV Sport 50.

Heartland Hurricanes

Whanganui’s contingent in the Heartland Hurricanes Under-20s completed their Central Regions Shield campaign with a 49-5 loss to Wellington U19s in Upper Hutt on Saturday.

Coached by Hurricanes development manager Darren Larsen and assisted by Summit Electrical Whanganui U20s coach Todd Cowan, Heartland beat Manawatu 25-19 first up and lost to runners-up Hawke’s Bay 50-12.

Wellington led 22-0 at halftime and went on with it to retain the crown for the 11th straight year.

Whanganui’s Hurricanes players were Mat Hammond, Teina-Lee Phillips, Angus Wigglesworth, Mason Henry, Jahstice Metekingi, Tahatika Te Riaki and Jeff Dorset.

“All the Whanganui boys featured in the four games,” said Cowan. “They all got plenty of minutes and have got a good future ahead of them.

“It’s always a tough ask with the competition because we’re coming up against academy teams that have been together since February-March.”

The Heartland team also played McFall Fuel Whanganui Barbarians in preseason, but will not get their fourth annual game with the Heartland Chiefs U20s for the Glen Osborne Cup.

“It’s a little bit disappointing with the Chiefs pulling out this season, but [we’re] hoping that will get revived,” said Cowan.

“It was a pretty successful campaign, I’d say. Obviously, it’s a great opportunity for aspiring players, which the Hurricanes franchise wraps around.

“Probably opens their eyes to the high-performance stuff – nutrition, strength conditioning, and all those other elements in the game not touched on much at club level.”