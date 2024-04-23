New Zealand soldier Carlo De Negri has travelled to Gallipoli to visit the grave of his great-granduncle who died at Chunuk Bair. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

New Zealand soldier Carlo De Negri is honouring his great-grandfather’s brothers who never returned home from war.

This Anzac Day the Whanganui-educated De Negri is in Gallipoli to pay respects to his great-granduncle Teira Meti Kingi, who died at Chunuk Bair in 1915.

Another great-granduncle, Henare Mete Kingi, was killed during the Battle of the Somme, and in 2016 De Negri attended the centenary commemorations for that battle.

His great-grandfather, Nga Paki Mete Kingi, served at Gallipoli and survived to return to New Zealand.

“My great-grandfather named his two daughters after the areas where his brothers passed away — Fleur is my great-aunt and my nana is Dardenella, named after the Dardenelles.”

He does not think his great-grandfather’s daughters ever got to visit the places they were named after.

“This is definitely a pilgrimage for myself. It’s good to close the loop after getting to travel to the Somme.

“Being able to serve in the same location as they did, as a soldier, it will be a humbling and emotional experience.”

De Negri was born in Tūrangi, lived in Italy for six years and came back to Whanganui for his schooling.

In his army career, Warrant Officer Class 1 Carlo De Negri has been deployed to East Timor, Afghanistan and Iraq. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

He joined the New Zealand Army in 2000 as a gunner with the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, and during his career was deployed to East Timor, Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has spent most of his career based at Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, where he is now a career manager.

Most of the 40-strong NZDF contingent arrived in Turkey about a week before the April 25 anniversary to acclimatise and rehearse before the ceremonies.

“Recognising the significance of this event is crucial as it embodies our collective history. If we neglect it, we risk losing the memory of the sacrifices made by those soldiers.

“Without honouring their legacy, their efforts and sacrifices may fade into obscurity, diminishing their profound impact on our lives.”

Battlefield tours were part of the programme so the members could learn more about their predecessors and the battles that were fought at Gallipoli.