Year 6 students at Whanganui East School.

By Lily-May

What I most enjoyed about my last year at Whanganui East School was going to camp because we went to the hot pools and roasted marshmallows. We also played outdoor games and we went for hikes and walks.

And we also walked the Taranaki Falls. One of my favourite walks was walking behind a beautiful waterfall.

By Rein

When I was 6 years old, my favourite teacher was Mrs Ray.

Had lots of fun, and played with friends.

And I was excited about starting a new school when I was 6.

Never been naughty when I was 7.

Gone to camp at Mangatapopo and we roasted marshmallows.

And we got to swim in the hot pools at camp.

Never be mean and respect myself, others and the environment.

United with my family because my brothers came here.

I did the impossible.

Eating all my healthy school lunches.

Agitating food when making kai.

Skateboards to school on wheels day.

Terrific at maths and my timetables.

By Koby

When I was 5 I was so excited to come to school.

When I was 6 I was playing my first sport, it was soccer.

When I was 7 I was in Room 1.

When I was 8 I made new friends, their names are Dallas.

When I was 9 I did Mitre 10 Tough Kids, and it was fun.

When I was 10 I went to camp. My favourite thing at camp was roasting marshmallows.

By Jireh-Leah

Here are some of my favourite memories of my time at Whanganui East School.

We have enjoyed all the teachers teaching new stuff.

Happiness is when I got chosen to be a Respect Leader.

Amazing teachers that I’ve met at Whanganui East School.

New teachers that make us laugh.

Getting on task with all of our work.

Awesome kapa haka learning from our kapa haka teacher.

New learning from our teachers.

Unique work that we’ve been learning.

I have enjoyed Whanganui East School.

Eating food from the school lunches.

All the teachers supporting us.

School is amazing.

Teachers are always respectful.

By Aliyah

We get to play with our friends.

Having to learn new things.

Achieving new goals.

Never giving up.

Getting out of your comfort zone.

A nice environment.

New people.

Understanding work.

I am respecting myself.

Eating yum food.

A nice school.

Settling in.

Testing out new hobbies.

I remember getting my first certificate in assembly. I felt nervous standing up in front of everyone, but I did it! I felt very proud and I still have that certificate in my room. I will miss all of my Year 5 friends and all of the teachers when I leave.

By Glenn

I remember being in Room 4, this was the first class I was in. We had to create our faces for art. I will miss playing on the junior playground and Mrs Barry and Whaea May.

By Zach

I remember all the good teachers I have had throughout the six years I have been at Whanganui East School. In Room 7 I used beatboxing apps to make lots of different sounds. I will miss everything about Whanganui East School.

By Kellen

I remember when I first started I got lost at morning tea and Ngawai found me and asked me if I needed help to find my class. She took me back to my class and Miss Geard also asked if I was okay and if I wanted a buddy. I chose Ngawai.

I will miss all the teachers I have had, my friends, and playing netball for Whanganui East School.

By Kaylinbrooke

When I first came to Whanganui East School I felt shy and scared but when I met my first friend, who said hi to me, I was happy.

I will miss all my friends who are staying behind, my teacher, and the work that we do.

By Ngawai

When I visited the school, I remember being very quiet and shy. I played in the doll house and Summer came up to me and started playing with me. That is how I met my first friend. Now I am a confident Respect Leader.

I will miss all of my friends and Whaea Kellie. I am nervous and sad about leaving Whanganui East School.

By Amelia

I remember meeting my first friend, I was sitting by myself and then Miela asked me to be her friend. Now we are best friends and do everything together.

I will miss kapa haka and being a Kaea. I get excited when we learn new waiata.

By Aneta

I have loved Whanganui East School. I will miss my time here. I really enjoyed playing sport and doing tournaments. I liked doing lunches and being a Respect Leader. I will miss all the teachers here.

By Jessie-Lee

I liked the school lunches and the work I have done at school. I also liked the school haka. The first thing I’m going to miss is my Year 4 and 5 friends and the teachers I had. I chose to go to this school because I wanted to see how good it was. I will really miss Whaea May, Mrs Ray and Mrs B.

By Ioaabo

Whanganui East School - I love it! It’s great, but this is my last year being here. I will miss all of my friends and all of the nice teachers. I will miss Whanganui East School and its great principal and deputy principal. I have done lots of fun things over the six years I’ve been here. It’s a great school.

By Kaiza

I have loved Whanganui East School. I will miss the teachers, the principal, and the learning. The best thing I loved most is my friends. I enjoyed doing kapa haka.