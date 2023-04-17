Whanganui East School catcher Zekira Koro. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui East School has had a great start to 2023 with students and their families taking up the opportunity to participate in the range of sporting codes in term one.

We had teams in all age groups in touch, volleyball, and tee-ball, with the senior children this year participating in the Under 11s Softball League.

Staff say it has been great watching the children grow in confidence and skills while developing sporting friendships that support them not only on the field/courts but in their classrooms.



