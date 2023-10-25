The role of the skeleton.

Whanganui East School has enjoyed hands-on learning through “The House of Science” units that many classes across the school have participated in.

Roopu Ruru (a cluster of owls) has been excited to be learning through hands-on science.

Our first unit was “Wonderful Wai” followed by “Dem Bones”. Akonga (pupils) got hands-on with plastic human skeletons and real-life animal skeletons. These raised lots of interesting questions about how our skeletons worked and the job that different parts of our skeletons do. Akonga showed learning through writing, drawing, and song/dance.

Currently, we are working on “3, 2, 1 Lift Off” and it is all about understanding the forces needed to move an object. We made puff rockets and experimented with “puff vs distance”. Our akonga have had great fun with The House of Science learning kits and are excited to learn more through these kits in 2024.



