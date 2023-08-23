Whanganui East School students enjoying the sunshine at Waiouru Army Museum.

Whanganui East School Year 5 and 6 students returned home tired but happy after three days at Mangatepopo School Camp.

Students visited Waiouru Army Museum and the Tongariro National Trout Centre.

They experienced hiking for three hours in the Tongariro National Park, helping out with peeling vegetables, and even toasted marshmallows. A relaxing time was enjoyed at Tokaanu Hot Pools.

Whanganui East School senior students have had the opportunity to experience the Mangatepopo School Camp for several decades now, starting in the early 80s, and the school looks forward to attending this camp for many more years to come.

Students and teachers have returned with a kete full of information about connections to our maunga, awa, and waka.

“Ka pai koutou and a huge thanks to all whānau for supporting camp for 2023,” said teacher Ray Stormont.