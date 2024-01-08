A win in the second championship heat on Sunday night helped Zane Dykstra to third place overall in the New Zealand Superstock Championship at Napier.

The 2023-24 New Zealand Superstock Championship ended late on Sunday night after a weekend of drama at Meeanee Speedway in Napier.

Persistent rain forced the postponement of racing on Friday and Saturday nights, leaving the organisers with a difficult decision.

After consultation with the competitors, the decision was made to run the entire meeting on Sunday in two sessions; qualifying in the afternoon and the finals on Sunday evening.

It was a risky strategy by the organisers, but Sunday dawned clear and fine and they were able to run the complete meeting and avoid having to reschedule.

And when the final flag had fallen, Asher Rees became the first driver in the history of the event to win the title three times running.

Three drivers had previously won two consecutive championships – Dave Evans in 1984 and 1985, Craig Boote in 1999 and 2000 and Shane Penn in 2013 and 2014 – but no one had managed a three-peat.

Boote had come the closest, winning the New Zealand title three times in four seasons but, given the competitiveness in the class in recent seasons, three consecutive titles had seemed a step too far.

For Zane Dykstra, there was a history of a different kind as he became the first Whanganui superstock driver since Darryl Taylor in 2007-08 to stand on the podium at the New Zealand championship.

Asher Rees’ feat was helped by three of his main rivals, father Peter, brother Ethan and Jayden Ward, rolling out of contention in the opening two heats.

Rees took a seven-point lead into the third heat, ahead of Jamie Hamilton and another Whanganui-contracted driver, Hayden Hart.

Hamilton was quickly taken out of contention by Ward, while Hart battled through to finish fourth overall, missing a place on the podium by a solitary point.

Dykstra qualified comfortably but ran into a series of incidents during the first championship heat, leaving him in 14th place in the 26-car field.

He came out for Heat Two knowing he was starting from pole position and that nothing short of a win would keep him in contention, and that’s exactly what happened as he left the field in his wake and stayed out of trouble.

For the final heat, Dykstra was starting from Grid 25, the inside of the back row, and he knew he had to fight his way through the field as best he could.

With help from teammates Dylan Marshall and Zac Harris, and with carnage going on all around the track, he held his nerve, getting up to fifth place in the race.

His final pass late in the race was enough to catapult him ahead of Hart and earn his place on the podium.

The Dykstra Racing team decided to contract to Oceanview Speedway three seasons ago, a decision that has paid off in spades.

Zane Dykstra now captains the Wanganui Warriors team, which his brother Rangi has managed on several occasions, and is well respected by fellow competitors.

His development as a driver has been impressive with fourth placings in last season’s North Island Superstocks and the recent New Zealand Superstock Grand Prix being followed by a second placing in a classy field at Rotorua three weeks ago.

The team prepares meticulously for every meeting, their car is immaculate and they have played a significant role in recent growth in the superstock class at Oceanview, along with the likes of Shaun Smith and Cameron Jurgens.

The number and quality of cars have increased significantly and the Warriors selectors will have a tough job finalising their team for the Enzed-Dewtec New Zealand Superstock Teams Champs in Palmerston North in four weeks.

You can be sure of one thing though ― Zane Dykstra is likely to be the first name written down.