Whanganui district sports quiz

1. How many Whanganui rugby players were named in the 2023 NZ Heartland squad?

2. Who won the male mile event at the 2024 Cooks Classic?

3. Tennis professional Paige Hourigan, who was born in Turakina, is of part Māori descent and affiliates to which iwi?

4. This Whanganui school got a visit from Hurricanes players in 2023 after winning a jersey-designing competition.

5. Who is the new coach of the Whanganui Athletic Football Club?

6. The grandstand in which park turns 100 this year?

7. Who won the Premier 2 Twenty20 cricket final between Whanganui Renegades and Whanganui High School?

8. The Utiku and Old Boys RFC will mark what jubilee in March?

9. Who was the NZ Marist Rugby 2023 women’s player of the year?

10. With what sport do you associate Steven Roberts?

Quiz Answers

1. Five: Dane Whale, Lindsay Horrocks, Doug Horrocks, Peceli Malanicagi and Peter Travis Hay-Horton.

2. Sam Tanner. He retained his national mile title.

3. Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

4. St Anne’s School.

5. Tim Hayes.

6. Memorial Park in Taihape.

7. High School.

8. 75 years.

9. Sosoli Talawadua.

10. Motorcycling.

Six correct = good; 8 = very good; 10 = genius!