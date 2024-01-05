Whanganui District sports quiz

This memorial at the Whanganui race course is a memorial to who?

1. Who has broken the World Masters Athletics women’s 10,000m record for the 60 to 64 age group?

2. What course was used for the first time at the 14th annual St John’s Club River City Tour speed skating event in November?

3. Who won the NZ CrossFit Nationals and was fifth in the Down Under CrossFit Champs in Sydney?

4. Name the two Mt Ruapehu-based race events which are about to mark 20 years.

5. What won the 2023 Jury Cup rowing regatta?

6. Who was the inaugural NZ Supermoto Champion?

7. Who was captain and No 1 of the Manawatu-Whanganui women’s golf team which won the national championships in 2023?

8. Who is the former club player turned umpire who has been reappointed to NZ Cricket’s regional umpire panel?

9. Which community has hosted Furlong Cup cricket for the first time in nine years?

10. Whanganui softball is growing with seven men’s teams from how many clubs?

11. Who has departed Sport Whanganui after 32 years with the regional sport trust?

12. What first for greyhound racing will be trialled in Whanganui in late January?

13. Who is Whanganui’s most famous mixed martial arts export?

14. Name the superstock racer who came second in the Valvoline Charity Invitational event at Rotorua.

15. Which cricket club won the Premier 1 45-over title in December?

16. Who is Whanganui Athletic Football Club’s operations manager, a new role to manage and promote the club?

17. Fred McVerry debuted for Whanganui in what sport in December?

18. Peter Dowman and daughter Lucy are a duo in what sport?

19. What nationality is Wojciech Kopec, the first man home in the 3 Bridges Marathon in December?

20. A memorial at the Whanganui race course is for which Wanganui Jockey Club secretary?





Quiz Answers

1. Sally Gibbs. Her time of 37m 38.98s took 19s off the previous world record.

2. The newly resurfaced Whanganui Airport runway, which hosted two stages of the tour.

3. Dante Karangaroa.

4. The Goat Adventure Run (January 20) and the Tussock Traverse Adventure Run and Walk (February 3).

5. The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club,

6. Richie Dibben.

7. Tara Raj.

8. Scott Oliver.

9. Marton.

10. Six clubs: Aces, Athletic, Braves (two teams), Mustangs, Tigers and Pirates.

11. Danny Jonas, who has been chief executive for 15 years.

12. A new straight racing track in the middle of the Wanganui Jockey Club grounds. It is the first straight track in NZ.

13. Former UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

14. Wanganui Warriors superstock team captain Zane Dykstra.

15. Property Brokers United, which beat Whanganui Collegiate 1st X1 in the final.

16. Quinn Mailman, who has been with the club since 2015.

17. Cricket.

18. Motorcycle sidecar racing.

19. Norwegian.

20. Freeman R Jackson, who died in 1900. He was club secretary for 25 years. Made in Scotland, the memorial is of cast iron, Arabesque filigree and has a dome supported on eight arched columns. Jackson was mayor from 1892-96.

Twelve correct = good; 16 = very good; 20 = genius!































