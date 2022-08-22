Jordan Cohen (pictured in 2018 at Whanganui Schools Sports Awards) was a late call-up to represent NZ in what sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games? Photo / Stuart Munro



1. What major athletics event will kick off in 2023 in Whanganui?

2. Is it Whanganui's turn to host the NZ Master's Games in 2023 or will they be in Dunedin?

3. Whanganui's Jordan Cohen was a late call-up to represent NZ in what sport at the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

4. What event is held every Saturday morning on the Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay?

5. Who is the Whanganui softball stalwart who was recently inducted into the sport's international hall of fame?

6. Who is the other local in the hall of fame?

7. What competition did GJ Gardner Wanganui Athletic win this season?

8. What major running event will return to Whanganui on December 11?

9. The Whanganui Softball Association clubrooms in Puriri St, which have had a colourful life, began as what?

10. Where have two teams from the Ratana Waka Ama club just competed in the World Waka Ama competition?

Quiz Answers

1. The North Island Colgate Games which will host around 1000 school-aged athletes at Cooks Gardens from 6-8 January.

2. Whanganui will host the games, the largest multi-sport event in NZ, from 3-12 February 2023.

3. Men's hockey — the Black Sticks.

4. The Whanganui Riverbank Park Run, a free, timed 5km community walk or run.

5. Lindsay Edwards. He was inducted into the World Baseball Softball Confederation's Softball Hall of Fame.

6. The late Charlie Phillips.

7. The Lotto Central Federation League. Athletic now plays off for a spot in the Central League in a home-and-away series on September 3 and 10.

8. The 3 Bridges Marathon which was curtailed last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

9. A tea kiosk at Castlecliff in 1912.

10. London.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by David Scoullar