Whanganui District sports quiz

Sports quiz: Who is the new chief executive of Sport Whanganui?

1. A new inductee to the Whanganui Sports Hall of Fame, Ken Ruby, was prominent in what sport?

2. Another new inductee, Ian Wright, a three-time Olympic rower, is currently coaching which national team ahead of the 2024 Olympics?

3. What’s the sport that’s been taking off from October to March played at the Kaierau Rugby Club?

4. Name the Taihape gumboot-throwing and community stalwart recognised in the Rural Sports Awards.

5. Who is the new chief executive of Sport Whanganui?

6. Lucas Martin has won national titles in what sport?

7. Who did United beat in cricket’s Coastal Challenge Cup final?

8. Name Whanganui’s first world athletics champion.

9. Which Whanganui school won the North Island Secondary Schools Rowing Championships?

10. Name the 9-year-old who won the junior class at the junior dragster national championships at Meremere.

Quiz Answers

1. Wrestling. Ruby died in 2011.

2. Switzerland.

3. Kickstart rugby.

4. Bronwyn Troon. She received an award for an outstanding contribution to NZ Rural Sports.

5. Tania King.

6. Race walking.

7. Kapiti Old Boys.

8. Geordie Beamish who won the 1500m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Although he is from Hawke’s Bay he went to Whanganui Collegiate School and retains Athletics Wanganui as his NZ club.

9. Whanganui High School, which shared the title with Hamilton Boys’ High School.

10. Hayden Patel.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!