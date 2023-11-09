Whanganui district sports quiz

What big birthday will the Wanganui Harrier Club have in 2025? Photo / Tanysha-Rochelle Jones

What big birthday will the Wanganui Harrier Club have in 2025? Photo / Tanysha-Rochelle Jones

1. Who is the Whanganui cricket identity who has been appointed Central Districts’ new manager of community and capability?

2. Why was NZ team member Andrew Jones unable to compete at the inline speed skating world champs in Italy?

3. Megan Compain, who played top-level basketball, now has a high-profile job in what other sport?

4. Who won the title of Mr NZ Over 50 at the National Association Body Building Amateurs (Nabba) champs?

5. Warren Lee is seeking material for the history he is writing about which Whanganui club?

6. In what sport did Te Atakura Huiarere Potaka-Osborne Milner-Skudder recently set a NZ record?

7. Katie Ramage returned to Whanganui in September after competing in what sport overseas?

8. What big birthday will the Wanganui Harrier Club have in 2025?

9. Who were the two Whanganui table tennis players who set a world playing record in 1964?

10. What catastrophic event occurred at the Whanganui race course in May 1997?

Quiz Answers

1. Aidan O’Connor.

2. He broke an elbow during pre-worlds training.

3. Rugby. She has been appointed the All Blacks’ commercial manager.

4. Glen Lacy.

5. The Whanganui Motorcycle Club 1914-64.

6. Indoor rowing.

7. Mountain biking.

8. Its 100th birthday.

9. Bernard Lane and Malcolm Spencer played for 33 hours and 32 minutes and later extended the record to 54 hours 7 minutes.

10. The grandstand burned down.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — g