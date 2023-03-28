Who is the course historian of the Cemetery Circuit? Photo/ Paul Brooks

Who is the course historian of the Cemetery Circuit? Photo/ Paul Brooks

Questions:

1. Jens and Karen Bukholt started a gymnast exchange programme between Whanganui and which country?

2. Who is the course historian of the Cemetery Circuit?

3. The Whanganui cricket team made the Chapple Cup final in February - the first time since when?

4. At just 21, Marton’s Kaleb Ngatoa is turning heads in what sport?

5. Whanganui Marist played in what division at the 2023 Spillane Cup rugby tournament at Taupo?

6. Whanganui’s Lucas Martin won two events at the NZ track and field champs in what discipline?

7. Which Whanganui golf course was founded in 1894?

8. The Marton racecourse was closed and sold in 1980, so where does the Marton Jockey Club race now?

9. What colours were on the uniform of the rugby team formed by settlers in the Mangapurua Valley?

10. What landmark event did the Wanganui Motor Racing Club run in 1948?

Quiz Answers:

1. Their native Denmark.

2. Graeme Staples has assumed the role of course historian, a role formerly held for many years by the late Ray Whitham.

3. 1995.

4. Motorsport racing.

5. The third division for the Brennan Cup which it won.

6. Race walking.

7. Belmont (Wanganui Golf Club).

8. Awapuni Racecourse, Palmerston North.

9. Yellow and black. The team played matches against sides from Ruatiti, Retaruke and Pipiriki.

10. The North Island’s first stand alone motorcycle street circuit race meeting at Brunswick.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius